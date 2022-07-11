NORWOOD — Norwood police recently seized a stack of fake $100 bills after two people walking their dog found them on a village sidewalk and turned them in.
This is the third time since December that village police have seized phony bills. In the latest instance, the fake cash is marked “motion picture use only” along the top to the right of Ben Franklin’s picture. In the lower left corner, they’re marked “copy” above the denomination.
Norwood Police Officer-in-Charge Shawn J. Wells said the bills would have totaled $8,000 if they were legitimate. Fake money printed for motion picture use is legal to possess. However, he says since the movie money was left conspicuously in public, police are considering it illegal distribution of counterfeit U.S. currency.
“We are continuing the investigation. Even though the fraudulent money is readily available on the internet, it is a crime to distribute it. It’s obviously been left there for somebody to find, for whatever reason, whether to get a rise out of somebody or put it into circulation,” Mr. Wells alleges. “This was not accidental.”
In a post on Norwood PD’s Facebook page on Sunday, Mr. Wells wrote a post warning people and businesses to check their bills. Legitimate money is printed on unique paper not available outside of the U.S. Mint, and has security measures like the stripe visible inside the bills when they’re held against light.
“Protect yourself and your financial security by making sure you don’t take anything like this for yourself. It is a crime to pass fake money, so if anyone locates something like this, or if a store is presented with one, we ask that you call our agency so we can investigate,” he wrote on Facebook.
Norwood village police can be reached by phone at 315-353-2131.
The earlier instances of counterfeit $100 bills in December and May, they all had the same serial number ME42703207 and were marked “copy” above the lower left denomination.
