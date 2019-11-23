Franklin Academy students who apply can receive the NYS Dept. Scholarship sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. At the present time, there are 7 Legion Auxiliary scholarships up for applicants in the Guidance office at Franklin Academy. You must be a graduating Senior and be a son, daughter, grandchild or stepchild of a Veteran who served during active wars. Please check with your guidance office and the applications are due back by March 1st, 2020.
NYS Department Scholarship
