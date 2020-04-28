As expected on Monday, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced the cancellation of its 2020 spring championship tournaments and events due to the coronavirus pandemic.
So now, the fate of the Section 10 season rests in the hands of Governor Andrew Cuomo.
“We saw it coming with the state championships and Governor Cuomo has said that he will be making a decision on whether or not schools will be reopening after May 15th by the end of this week,” said Potsdam Central Athletic Director Mark Wilson. “If we do reopen, school would start that Monday, May 18th, and by not having states our seasons could go longer into June than usual. That might make it easier to get in some kind of a spring season. As long as we have school, we can play sports.”
“But,” he forewarned, “if we go beyond May 18th, our spring season would be done.”
The championships canceled by NYSPHSAA included baseball, softball and golf along with boys and girls lacrosse and outdoor track and field. The baseball finals were due to be played in the Binghamton-area and the softball championships at Brookhaven on Long Island. The track and field championship meet was due to be staged at Cicero-North Syracuse High School and the golf championships at the Cornell University course in Ithaca while boys lacrosse and girls lacrosse were scheduled to hold their finals at Hofstra University on Long Island and SUNY Cortland, respectively. Also canceled are the finals for boys tennis, which isn’t played at the high school level in Section 10.
“Obviously, if we do go back to school, we are going to try to come up with some sort of limited schedule,” noted Massena Central AD Gavin Regan. “If school does reopen, we’d probably have to have a week of practice which would already take us into Memorial Day Weekend, so it’s going to be tough but, the only thing I can be at this point is that I’m still optimistic.”
“All the student-athletes, not just here but in all the schools, have lost so much already,” he added. “I’m holding out all hope that we can salvage whatever we can for them.”
According to NYSPHSAA, officials will “continue to rely upon information from the New York State Department of Health, local health departments as well as the Governor’s office for information and guidance on COVID-19 and its impact upon the spring regular season. Individual Sections have the authority to decide whether to hold regular season contests.”
“Unfortunately, with the continued impact of the COVID-19 crisis, hosting the spring 2020 state championships is no longer feasible (time factor, facility and venue availability, etc.)” said NYSPHAA President Paul Harrica. “Canceling the remaining winter state championships in late March was challenging and the cancelation of our spring state championships today is equally disappointing.”
Added Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director.
“Today’s decision is difficult for the membership of NYSPHSAA. We certainly sympathize with the students, coaches and their school communities, especially the graduating seniors.”
Two of the states 11 sections, Section 8 and Section 11, canceled their spring sports seasons on Tuesday, April 21. Even if Section 10 manages to produce an abbrievated spring season, there would likely be strict conditions with continued emphasis on maintaining social distancing as well as taking other safety precautions.
“I’m sure that if the state does reopen schools and allow sports, special parameters will be put in place to make sure everyone stays safe,” stated Regan.
Should the spring season end before it has gotten a chance to start, senior student-athletes would see high school careers unexpectedly and regrettably cut short, noted Wilson.
“If the season is canceled, it would definitely be toughest on the seniors but it would be tough on the coaches too. They have some players they’ve been coaching three or four years and not being able to see them compete and perform in their last seasons would to be very disappointing for them,” he stated. “Hopefully, we’ll be looking at ways to recognize the seniors if things don’t work out.”
