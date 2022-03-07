After jumping out to a 21-6 lead at the half, the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club weathered a late rally by the Heat to score a 36-31 win at the Tom Luckie Sr. Court on Sunday and register its fourth straight Franklin CYO Basketball League win.
Ethan Harper efficiently scored eight points to lead a well distributed winning offense as Coach Ryan Geary’ squad climbed to 9-5 and improved its position for the upcoming playoffs.
Zack Eaton buried a 3-pointer and Scotty Oshier converted a drive down the lane secure the win. Oshier, Nevin Perkins and Colin Brenno all scored five points and Ryan Warchol netted four. Eaton added his late 3, Conner O’Shea and Nick Davison each contributed two and Bryce Redmond chipped in one.
Peter Smythe tallied a game-high 12 points for the Heat and Marshall Curtis tallied seven. Rounding out the scoring were: Emma Russell with four, Dylan Warner with three and Aiden Southworth and Jarrett Sweet with one.
