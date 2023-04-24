The Knicks and Warriors used excellent 3-point shooting to cruise to victory on Wednesday in the Senior League tip-off of the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club Spring Basketball Program at the Preston C. Carlisle Youth Athletic Center.
League action takes place every Wednesday evening.
Knicks 105 - Pacers 63: The Knicks easily broke the century mark on the strength of 14 3-pointers and some strong inside play. Grady Pharoh led the way with 24 points on four 3s, Nate Mashaw netted 21 points on five 3s including first and second quarter buzzer-beaters and Blake Morrill hit four 3s on his way to 14 points. Archie Green and Hunter Bouchey worked hard inside for 18 and 15 points.
The Pacers were led by an ever-hustling Walker Belisle with 25 points and Chris Ashlaw netted 13.
Knicks 105: Quade 1-0-2, Bouchey 7-15, Mashaw 2-5-2 21, Green 9-0-18, Pharoh 6-4-0-24, Morrill 1-4-0-14, Polniak 4-1-11. Totals: 30-14-3-105.
Pacers 63: W. Belisle 10-1-2-25, S. Belisle 4-0-8, C. Ashlaw 4-1-2-13, Roane 1-2-1-9, Sutton 1-0-3, Graveline 2-1-5, Totals: 21-5-6-63.
Warriors 71 - Celtics 48: The Warriors used an 18-1 first quarter advantage as a springboard to the victory. Ian Rose hit four 3s and had some nice finishes inside to lead the way with 22 points. Rainer McCallus dropped in 12 in a hustling two-way effort and Connor Flack added 10.
The Celtics were led by Noah White with 15 points and Parker Felt scored 12.
Warriors 71: Davison 3-0-6, Rose 6-4-1 22, Flack 5-0 10, McCallus 6-0-12, Bateman 1-1-0-5, Morrow 2-0 4, W. Graveline 4-1 9. Totals: 27-5-2-71.
Celtics: Toland 4-0 8, Colburn 1-0 2, White 5-1-2-15, Lavier 1-0 2, McAllister 0-3-0-9, Felt 6-0- 12. Totals: 17-4-2-48.
Players of Week: Offense - Gray Pharoh and Walker Belisle. Defense - Jon Bateman and Emerson McQuade.
Standings: Knicks 1-0-1 3, Warriors 1-0-0-2, Pacers 0-1-1-1, Celtics 0-1-0-9.
Schedule (4-26): 7:15 p.m. Warriors vs Knicks, 8:15 - Celtics vs Pacers.
JUNIOR LEAGUE
Virginia and Syracuse came away with wins in the Junior League openers at the Preston C. Carlisle Youth Athletic Center. League action takes place every Tuesday.
Virginia 45 - Duke 41: William LaFlair led the way with 19 points as Virginia held off Duke. Echo Bouchey and Mason Maroney dropped in 6 with Scarlett Ritchie adding 6 and a number of rebounds. Duke was led by Adam Rose with 24 points and Donovan Saunders wih 8.
Virginia 45: Maroney 3-0- 6, Casey 2-0 4, LaFlair 9-1 19, Bouchey 3-0-6, Tulip 2-0 4. Totals: 21-1-1-45.
Duke 41: Saunders 4-0-8, Rose 9-2-0 24, Estes 2-0-4, Davock 1-1-0-5. Totals: 16-3-0-41.
Syracuse 56 - UNC 51: Eddy Baker used a series of strong left-handed finishes on his way to 30 points to lead the way and Uriah Auston added 18 for Syracuse. UNC was led by Amya LaFlair with 18 points, 12 from Hunter LaVier, 8 from Tayah Johnson and 4 from Jocelyn Bush who made several nice passes.
Syracuse 56: Montroy 2-0 4, Austen 8-2-18, Baker 11-2-2-30, Barr 2-0-4. Totals: 23-2-4-56.
UNC 51: LaVier 2-2-2-12, Johnson 4-0-8, Rider 3-0-6, J. Bush 2-0-4, Farrand 1-1-3, A. LaFlair 7-1-1-18. Totals: 19-3-4-51.
Players of Week: Offense - Adam Rose, Eddy Baker. Defense - Scarlett Ritchie, Alex McCarney. Sportsmanship - Tayah Johnson, Donoven Saunders.
Standings: Virginia 1-0-1-3, Syracuse 1-0-1-3, Duke 0-1-1-1, UNC 0-1-1-1.
Schedule 4-25: 7:15 - Duke vs Syracuse, 8 p.m.- UNC vs Virginia,
