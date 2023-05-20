The Pacers recorded an overpowering win in order to put them in a position to fight for the first-place spot with one game remaining in the remaining in the OBGC Sr. Basketball regular season which is held in the Preston C. Carlisle Youth Athletic Center.
Week six on May 24 th will see the Warriors and Pacers at 7:15 PM followed by Celtics and Knicks at 8:15 PM.
Celtics (58) Pacers (82)- Pacers get a solid win in order to put them in a tie for first place. Jack Pike had his most efficient performance yet scoring 32 points as Jared Donaldson was effective on both ends while also adding 22 points and Walker Belisle finishing with 16. The Celtics were led by the two young guards of Colt McAllister who finished with a season high 26 points and Parker Felt who tacked on 18.
Celtics (58)- White 1-0-2, Felt 4-2-4-18, Toland 4-0-2-10, Johnson 1-0-2, McAllister 8-3-4-26
Pacers (82)- Belile, W 8-0-16, Pike 10-3-3-32, Roane 1-0-2-4, Donaldson 10-0-2-22, Morrow 2-
1-1-8
Knicks (80) Warriors (88)- Warriors were able to play a balance game of team basketball and saw five players score in double digits along the way. William Graveline led the way with 25 points while hitting 4 three-pointers while Connor Flack was extremely consistent throughout finishing the game with 19. Ian Rose would play great inside scoring 15 points and Michael
Myers would have his best offensive performance with 12. The Knicks were led by Shea Polniak who hit almost every shot he took and finished with 19 and was helped out by Archie Green who continues his solid big man play.
Knicks (80)- McQuade- 4-0-8, Bouchey 2-1-2-9, Mashaw 4-1-11, Green 6-0-2-14, Pharoah 2-0-1-7, Morrill- 3-0-2-12, Polniak 5-0-3-19
Warriors (88)- Rose 4-1-4-15, Flack 7-2-3-23, Myers 3-2-12, Bateman 3-1-1-10, Morrow 0-1-3, Graveline 3-5-4-25
Standings- Knicks 3-2-5-11, Pacers 3-2-5-11, Celtics 2-3-4-8, Warriors 2-3-4-8
Players of the Week- Offensive- Colt McAllister, Jack Pike Defensive- Kameron Toland, Jared Donaldson Sportsmanship- Connor Flack, Hunter Bouchey
May 24 - 7:15 PM- Warriors vs Pacers 8:15 PM- Celtics vs Knicks
ELEMENTARY
The second seeds are up for grabs heading into last week of the Elementary Division of OBGC Spring Basketball.
SEC
Kentucky (27) vs Florida (7)- Kentucky was able to remain undefeated with a convincing win over Florida. Colt and Cruz O’Brien led the way for the Wildcats as they ran the extremely well and either finished with a layup or found an open teammate running the lane.
Lily Rafferty and Marley Runyan both played well as Rafferty was able to convert on multiple layups and Runyan played tough defense. Florida was led by Jackson Garno and Patrick DeDekker who never stopped until the final whistle.
Georgia (13) vs Alabama (16)- Alabama was able to fight off Georgia in the final minutes in order to get their second win of the season. Led by Dominic Butterfield in the post and James Pinkerton at the point where Pinkerton multiple times drove to the basket in order to draw defenders and kicked it to Butterfield in the post for an easy basket.
Georgia, led by Cyrus Thomas and Sophie Barr, were without many players but still put up a fight. Thomas made three short-range jumpers to keep it close in the second half while Sophie Barr did a good job on the offensive boards.
BIG TEN
Michigan (21) vs Indiana (19)- Indiana was able to give Michigan its closest game of the season so far. JP Decker, who led Indiana with 11 of the teams 19 points, was doing it all from making tough contested layups to hitting deep shots in order to keep his team in the game.
Madison LeGault also had a strong game on the rebounding side and was able to put two layups in. Michigan was able to find a way, led by Frank Barr who was un-guardable and found his way to the rim a handful of times in order to keep Michigan ahead.
Duke Decker and Tripp Stark were able to each hit some jumpers as Michigan will go into the last week of the regular season undefeated.
Purdue (36) vs Ohio St. (10)- Purdue was able to put forth the best offensive performance by any team this year. Tyler Davis had a double-double as he was able to grab everything that came off the rim and convert them into layups.
Owen Rose, running the point, had another strong game and was able to drive and convert with both hands but also keep his head up and find his open teammates. Ohio St., missing some key players, was led by Brooklyn Decker who was able to make some mid-range shots.
SEC standings: Kentucky 5-0-0 5 15, Florida 3-2-0 5 11, Alabama 2-3-0 5 9, Georgia 0-5-0 5 5.
Players of the Week: Offensive- Colt O’Brien, Maddison Bush. Defensive- Cyrus Thomas, Karter Strathdee. Sportsmanship- Jackson Garno, Sophie Barr.
Big 10 Standings: 5-0-0 5 15, Michigan 2-2-1 5 10, Purdue 2-2-1 5 10, Indiana 2-3-0 5 9, Ohio State 0-4-1 5 6.
Players of the Week: Offensive - Tyler Davis, JP Decker, Defensive- Brooklyn Decker, Mya Maroney. Sportsmanship- Jack Hutchinson, Chantz Drake
Tuesday, May 23rd- Clinic
Wed., May 24th- 3:20 PM- Florida vs Alabama 4 PM- Kentucky vs Georgia
Thursday, May 25th- 3:20 PM- Indiana vs Ohio St. 4 PM- Purdue vs Michigan
Virginia Moves to 5-0 in OBGC Jr. Basketball League
JUNIOR
Virginia moved to 5-0 and clinched the regular season championship in this past weeks OBGC Jr. Basketball League held Tuesday evening in the Preston C. Carlisle Youth Athletic Center. League regular season action closed Tuesday with Virginia trying to close out an undefeated regular season against Syracuse at 7:15 PM and Duke taking on UNC at 8 PM.
Virginia (60) UNC (37)- Virginia used a strong first half on their way to the victory with Michael Skidds having the hot-hand from the outside scoring 18 points on four three-pointers and Scarlett Ritchie using a nice shooting touch inside for 18 as well. William LaFlair added 16 in the win. UNC was led by Amya LaFlair with 27 points.
Virginia (60)- Maroney 2-0-4, Skidds, M. 3-4-0-18, LaFlair, W. 6-1-1-16, Bouchey 2-0-4, Ritchie, S. 9-0-18, Totals 22-5-1-60
UNC (37)- Rider, Ch. 2-0-4, LaFlair, A. 10-2-1-27, Butterfield 1-0-2, Rose, O. 2-0-4, Totals 15-2-1-37
Duke (49) Syracuse (44)- Duke used an unselfish attack with three players in double figures to gain the win. Adam Rose led the way with 20 points, Tate Estes worked the inside for 12 and London Davock dropped in 10. Damien Skidds contributed a hustling effort with a number of key offensive rebounds late. Syracuse was led by Urijah Austin with 21 points and a number of nice assists.
Duke (49)- Rose, A. 3-3-5-20, Estes 6-0-12, Davock 2-2-0-10, Kirby 2-0-4, McCarney 1-1-3, Totals 14-5-6-49
Syracuse (44)- Austin 8-1-2-21, Baker 7-1-15, Mallette 1-0-2, Warner 2-0-4, Barr 1-0-2, Totals 19-1-3-44
Standings- Virginia 5-0-5-15, Syracuse 3-2-4-10, Duke 2-3-5-9, UNC 0-5-5-5
Schedule- 7:15 PM- Virginia vs. Syracuse 8:00 PM- Duke vs. UNC
Players of the Week- Offensive- Michael Skidds, Tate Estes Defensive- Chase Rider, Damien Skidds. Sportsmanship- Mason Maroney, Noa Kirby
