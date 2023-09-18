Father John Cosmic Council No. 291, Knights of Columbus recently held an installation of officers at St. James Church, Carthage, followed with a reception at the American Legion Bassett-Baxter Post 789. Officers and honorees present included in front, from left, Grand Knight Garry Stevens, District Deputy and Recorder Mike Sligar, Warden Ken Paragon, Outside Guard Robert LaPlatney, Inside Guard John Jones and honorees Frank Skvorak and Vinnie Paragon. In the second row are Trustee Joe Margrey, Father Todd Thibault, Chaplain; Jim Gratch, Financial Secretary; Jim Cassoni, Advocate and Tom Wojcikowski, Deputy Grand Knight. Photo provided