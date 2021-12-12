OGDENSBURG — A total of $194,000 will be allocated to nonprofit organizations and small businesses in Ogdensburg through funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to help offset losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding, unanimously approved by the City Council last week, will allow the city to distribute $78,000 to nonprofit organizations such as the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club and the Ogdensburg Snackpack Program, as well as another $116,000 to small businesses in the city.
The city was awarded $1,066,004 in funding through ARPA, federal funding that President Joseph R. Biden signed into law in March to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, targeting negative impacts on public health and the economy.
The city has received $533,002 in 2021. The resolution approved Monday will allow the city to use $100,000 of that money to help offset lost revenues in 2020 and 2021.
Nonprofit organizations receiving ARPA funding include Fort de la Presentation Company, $5,000; Ogdensburg Knights of Columbus, $10,000; Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club, $20,000; Ogdensburg Command Performances, $10,000; Ogdensburg Garden Club, $4,000; Loyal Order of the Moose, $5,000; Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival, $10,000; Ogdensburg Snackpack Program, $4,000; and Ogdensburg VFW, $10,000.
An amount for the Ogdensburg Zonta Club was put on hold until additional information is obtained.
William Taylor with the Knights of Columbus said that the funds received will help the organization to continue to provide its services for the community.
“We never stopped taking care of the kids for Halloween, for Easter and for Christmas,” Mr. Taylor said. “We’ve always taken care of the community, so we are hoping to use that money to continue doing just that.”
Without being able to raise funds as the group did prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Knights of Columbus had to delve into its coffers to continue providing programs.
“It took a big beating on our accounts that’s for sure,” Mr. Taylor said. “We weren’t able to fundraise at all.”
Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Thomas Luckie Jr. said that the funds are most welcome and will help offset losses from two years of canceled Expos, which are major fundraisers for the club.
“With no Expo the last two years and none planned for next year, we’ve taken some hits in different areas and we will use that funding to support programs for kids and opportunities,” Mr. Luckie said. “Our attendance has picked up again, lots of kids are here every day after school so those funds are going to go directly to operating and help offset some of the costs associated with running the programs. Every bit helps, the $20,000 definitely will help support activities for the kids.”
Although not approved Monday night, $15,000 in ARPA funds were presented to the Ogdensburg Salvation Army on Wednesday by Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly to be used exclusively for the purchase of clothing and food for 280 children during the holidays and winter months. A news release said that “special grant” had been approved by the City Council.
“Taking care of the children and families of the city is (the) essence of what city government exists for and it is among the highest priorities of my administration,” Mr. Skelly said in a statement. “Delivering these funds to the Salvation Army today ensures that over 200 children will receive much needed gifts of clothing and food during the holiday season and it affirms my commitment to using these funds provided by Congress to help the residents of our great city.”
Major Patti Murray with the Salvation Army said she was speechless when she heard the news and saw the amount.
“I don’t know how to speak about it, I am overwhelmed by the generosity. It makes me cry,” she said. ”It has been an amazing day.”
The following small businesses received funding: Body by Johnnie, $2,500; Cam’s Pizza, $5,000; Dr. Edward Smith DDS, $2,500; Fairytails LLC, $3,000; Nig’s II Tavern, $2,500; Hozmerica LLC, $2,500; Salon 1020 (Victoria’s Touch of Color), $5,000; Salon 1020 (Krystin Horton), $2,500; Salon 1020 (Sarah Kutz), $2,500; Sheer Lace Photography, $5,000; TCP Games, $2,500; and Wimpy’s Inn, $2,500.
Funds for Ogdensburg Bowling Center and RJL’s Residential Remodeling & Builder were put on hold until additional information is obtained.
