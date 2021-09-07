Ogdensburg ceases public attendance at meetings

Ogdensburg City Hall 330 Ford St - 4, Ogdensburg, NY. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The City of Ogdensburg will cease all public attendance at city council meetings and other meetings due to the continued increase of COVID-19 cases until the risk of it decreases to an acceptable level, according to a press release issued by Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly on Tuesday.

“The risk of spreading the disease within the city far outweighs the benefits of public attendance given that the city has excellent two-way communication in place to conduct meetings,” Mr. Skelly said. The press release stated that Mr. Skelly is committed to using all technology options to continue to provide open, transparent and responsive local government to its residents during these very difficult times.

