OGDENSBURG — Notre Dame Church has fallen victim to vandalism and two of its famed Horwood stained glass windows have been damaged.
The Catholic church at 125 Ford Ave., established in 1859, is one of several buildings with historic Horwood stained glass windows in Ogdensburg. The others are the Frederic Remington Art Museum and the First Presbyterian, Congregational and First Baptist churches.
At Notre Dame Church, the stained glass windows are protected by glass on both the inside and out. Damage was visible to several outer glass panes that protect the Horwood glass on the church’s second story facing Main Street.
It was reported to Ogdensburg police on July 29 by the church’s pastor, Rev. Joseph A. Morgan, who noticed the damage while driving by, according to city police.
The damage was caused by rocks and a baseball being thrown against the building. The proof — a baseball can be visibly seen stuck in the outer glass window that faces Main Street.
Rev. Morgan said that video provided to city police showed a man and a juvenile throwing rocks, and eventually a baseball, at the second story windows. At one point, it looked like the man was trying to show the juvenile how to throw the rocks to reach the second story, according to the pastor.
“It’s indiscriminate vandalism and it’s just people that have no respect for anybody or anything. It’s a shame,” said Rev. Morgan.
Rev. Morgan said that two of the Horwood stained glass windows were visibly damaged, but it’s unclear at this point if any other stained glass windows were damaged until a closer inspection is made.
A photo taken by Ogdensburg Historian Julie Madlin and posted to Facebook Sunday to her personal page and then to the “Ogdensburg History” page showed that there was visible damage to the stained glass window where the baseball was stuck in the glass behind it.
The one word description on Madlin’s Facebook page showed exactly how she felt — “Disgusted.”
“These windows are priceless. You’re not going to have any more Horwood windows. That’s it,” said Madlin on Thursday, “Thank God the glass was there.”
Rev. Morgan said that initial estimates show that it could cost between $32,000 to $35,000 for repairs. On Aug. 14, Brennan Stained Glass, Syracuse, will be at Notre Dame Church to get a better idea of the total damage and provide the church a better idea of how much repairs will cost, according to Rev. Morgan.
Madlin said that underneath each Horwood window is an inscription in French detailing who it was dedicated to and by whom. Descendants of those Ogdensburg families could still be attending Mass there today, she stated.
“Those windows were donated by families. Under each of those windows is a little inscription that says who donated it. The families that donated these windows, they didn’t have a lot of money. This was done to remember someone,” said Madlin, “It’s a lack of knowledge. It’s really ignorance. People don’t understand what they’re doing when they do these things.”
Horwood stained glass is renowned across Canada and the U.S. The company, Horwood Stained Glass, was a family business that began in Canada and eventually ended up having a branch in Ogdensburg.
According to historical records provided by Madlin, the Horwoods were led by patriarch Harry Horwood, who was born in England in 1838, who, along with his brothers, were taught how to make stained glass windows by the Rev. William M. Blackwell. After leaving England, Harry Horwood and his family lived in Toronto, Ottawa and even New York City.
In 1881, the Horwoods moved to Prescott, Ontario, and established a branch of the business in Ogdensburg.
Horwood Stained Glass was awarded the contract for all the stained glass windows for the Ogdensburg Opera House. However, those windows were destroyed in a fire in 1926. The same fate befell the stained glass windows in old St. Mary’s Cathedral in 1947, according to records.
After Harry Horwood died in May 1917 in Ottawa, his eldest son, Harry J. carried on the family business specializing in church memorial windows and decorative windows for private homes. Harry J. Horwood resided in Ogdensburg from 1898 until his death in 1947.
