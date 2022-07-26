OGDENSBURG — Residents voiced concerns about an ongoing project that connects the village of Heuvelton’s sewer system to the city of Ogdensburg’s sewage treatment plant that is apparently causing basements to flood.
The project, which was approved by the Ogdensburg City Council in 2019, allows the city to accept sewage from the village of Heuvelton. During the public appearance portion of the City Council meeting Monday night, several residents said their basements have flooded as a result of the project.
“I’m very frustrated and sick to my stomach watching my home be destroyed by the sewage water that is coming into my home,” Andee West said. “Before the actual construction on Franklin Street started, we had one bad storm, I had 8 inches of water in my basement. We had a lot of rain last night, I go to my basement, it’s flooded again.”
Mrs. West said she and her husband have never before had an issue with flooding since they bought their home in 2004.
“I’m being told that this situation with Heuvelton has absolutely nothing to do with the flooding in my basement,” Mrs. West said. “For 16 years we had no water in our basement, but now this project has started and I am losing thousands and thousands of dollars and paying lots of money to have someone come in and sump-pump my basement out.”
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie responded to Mrs. West by stating the city has had a number of these cases.
“We’ll get the engineer to look at them,” Mr. Jellie said. “We can’t disagree with what she’s saying. If something we’ve done has altered the flow of the water we’ll take a look at that and figure it out. In the meantime, we’ve given residents the ability to file a claim.”
Laural Lee Roethel, another city resident, also used the public comment period to report she is facing the same situation.
“My family has lived at that location since 1930 — 92 years,” Mrs. Roethel said. “Up until they did the Patterson Street project, we have never, never had water in the basement.”
Mrs. Roethel said that she and her husband moved back into their home in August 2020 and noticed rust on items in their basement.
“These items have been there since I was a child and there was never rust on them,” Mrs. Roethel said. “Back in May when we had the water storm, I had inches of feces in my basement. It wasn’t OK.”
Following the storm on Sunday night, Mrs. Roethel said she woke up to 6 inches of water and feces in her basement.
“There isn’t a blockage because the water goes away, but the feces doesn’t,” Mrs. Roethel said. “I think there’s something wrong because my neighbor across the street had 3 feet of water in her basement. There’s something that isn’t right.”
Two other city residents expressed the same concerns and said they know of many other residents who are also experiencing flooding.
Mr. Jellie advised residents to file a claim with the city and apologized to those who were dealing with flooding and damages.
