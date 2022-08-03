The second pitching duel between Ogdensburg and Gouverneur of the North Country Youth Sports U18 Baseball season proved to be decisive on July 26. In the first game at Gouverneur, the pitchers on the two teams matched no-hitters through five inning.
A strong start by Cam Griffith and a strong close by Seth Sholette produced a five-hitter and 6-2 win for Ogdensburg at the OFA varsity diamond. A win which carried Ogdensburg into a first place tie at 5-2 with Gouverneur and into the top seed in the playoffs by the tie-breaker.
Sholette entered the game with one out and the bases full of Gouverneur runners in the top of the fifth inning. He promptly snared a wicked one-hopper on the mound and then combined catcher Dylan Sovie and firstbaseman Nicholi Ramsdell for a 1-2-3 double play. Sholette closed with two scoreless innings aided by Sovie who threw out a runner at second on a steal attempt in the top of the seventh inning and Griffith who produced the third out of the sixth with a charging stop on a groundball and a strong throw to first.
The playoffs will began on Tuesday with Ogdensburg hosting Canton which advanced past Parishville 10-4 and second seeded Gouverneur hosting third seeded Massena (4-2). The highest seeded winner will host the championship game this Thursday (tonight).
Alex Mitchell and Griffith (RBI) each singled twice for Ogdensburg, Sholette stroked an RBI single. Jacob Farley lined a decisive two-out RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning and scored on a single by Haydin McDonald. Tyler Sovie and Ryan Mitchell, who dropped down a perfect bunt, also singled.
Nolan Reed singled twice for Gouverneur and singled in a run and scored in the second inning. Colby Steorts, Tucker Steorts and Connor Witherall all singled for Gouverneur which received a strong complete pitching effort from Holden Stowell.
“We finished strong and played well tonight. It was a good win,” said OFA Coach Ryan Griffith.
Last Tuesday, Ogdensburg bounced back from a 3-0 loss to Massena with a 9-2 win over Parishville where Tyler Sovie highlighted the offense with a two-run homerun. Alex Mitchell singled twice and Cam Griffith, Seth Sholette, Luca LaBella, Colin Brenno and Nicholi Ramsdell all came through with singles.
