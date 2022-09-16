OGDENSBURG — One of two homes built by St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES students and purchased by the Ogdensburg Land Bank Corp. may soon be off the market.
Last year, the Ogdensburg Land Bank Corp. - tasked with facilitating the return of vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax delinquent properties in the City of Ogdensburg to productive tax-paying use - purchased two units built by BOCES students, one at Northwest Tech, Ogdensburg, and the other at Southwest Tech, Gouverneur.
The homes were placed at 902 Ogden St. and 520 Barre St.
Phil Cosmo, chairman of the land bank that formed in 2018, said that a sale is possible in the near future of one of the properties.
“We have a tentative offer on 902 Ogden. We’re pretty confident but I don’t want to say its definite until the loan comes in from the prospective buyer,” said Cosmo, “We had quite a bit of interest in that one.”
He believes that the sizable lot and single floor home was attractive to those looking for a new home. The Ogden Street home was put on the market in late spring.
“We were pleasantly surprised that it went so quickly. Even before we were ready to put it on the market we had folks calling the number, so obviously there is interest out there,” said Cosmo.
The land bank hopes to close on that property sometime this month.
The other property on Barre Street is currently out to bid for a new heating system and some interior work that needs to be completed before it can be placed on the market, according to Cosmo.
“Once that is done, that too will go out on the market. Hopefully, as soon as possible,” he said. The land bank has been slowed in getting that home ready to sell by being able to find a contractor to provide the work.
As a volunteer board, Cosmo said that they have learned a lot through trial and error not only in this latest project but others that included home rehabilitation and demolition.
“We’re learning as we go, and so are the buyers in dealing with us,” said Cosmo, “We’re glad that they have stuck with us and again we’re learning as we go. Hopefully we can learn from our past experiences and move forward.”
Once the sale of 902 Ogden St. is complete, Cosmo said that the proceeds will be placed back into the land bank to help fund more projects in the future.
“The state has done a great job with this program. They gave us the seed money two to three years ago and we’re just putting it back in as we get sales of these things so we can do future projects,” said Cosmo, “We don’t make any profit on these things.,”
In fact, if the land bank breaks even, Cosmo said that they would take it as a win.
The overall goal is to get homes and properties back on the tax roll in the City of Ogdensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.