OGDENSBURG — Robert G. Gagnon, 48, Ogdensburg, was charged by state police with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property on Wednesday following an investigation into a larceny complaint at a residence on the Middle Road in the town of Oswegatchie.
The complaint, which was originally made on March 2, involved the theft of multiple items from the Middle Road residence. Gagnon, according to troopers, possessed DC sneakers that were reported stolen.
He was released to appear in Ogdensburg City Court at a later date in July.
