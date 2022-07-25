LOWVILLE— A sea of red and white caps and gowns flooded the Lowville Academy and Central School gymnasium as 99 graduates along with three foreign exchange students congregated for the 214th commencement ceremony to signify the conclusion of an especially important segment of their lives.
To begin his influential address to his fellow graduates, class president Hayden J. Beyer began by quoting the prominent Dr. Suess story, “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!” followed by thoughtful advice to, ”not forget where we came from, what built us to who we are today. May we shine our unerring selves, not being afraid to be different, to defy limitations.” When asked the purpose for which he chose these words, Mr. Beyer described how he wanted to share one last lesson with his friends, “I want my classmates to go out there, be the best they can be and just enjoy life’s journey.”
As the student’s extensive list of accolades were honored and their future endeavors announced, it became clear each graduate experienced their own unique narrative that brought them across the stage and all were an integral part of the LACS community.
As student council president Meredith Lovenduski remarked in her class perspective, “each and every student sitting here before us has made an incredible impression and contribution to Lowville.”
Ms. Lovenduski’s observation could not be more accurate as four graduates will be entering the military service to protect our country, many will be pursuing a higher education at college and several are passionately entering the workforce to establish their diligence elsewhere in the community.
The class of 2022 endured the struggles of the coronavirus graciously; conquering virtual learning, mask mandates and social distancing. Nevertheless as graduates are letting go of their past and entering a new chapter of their lives, they are likely more prepared as they are already familiar with the growth in digital behavior and the ability to willingly accept a new reality.
“Never stop learning. Because life never stops teaching”. Laura Virga, teacher, science department chairperson and commencement speaker emphasizes, “the world is waiting. It’s not where you go that matters,it’s what you do when you get there. So be passionate. Find your happiness. Choose for yourself, not for others”
The LACS retirees were also incorporated into the ceremony and recognized by members of the graduation planning committee for their dedication to Lowville over their tenure. Thanking them for the compassion and indispensable guidance they brought to the community.
Following the ceremony, The Board of Education felicitated the graduates, families and friends with punch and cookies on the front lawn of the school.
