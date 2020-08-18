POTSDAM - The Clarkson University athletic department has announced the hiring of two assistant coaches for three of its fall and winter sports programs.
Shawnee Olsen has been named as top assistant coach for the both the Golden Knights’ Cross Country and Nordic Skiing teams for the 2020-21 seasons.
Olsen graduated from Clarkson in 2017 with a degree in Global Supply Chain Management, receiving her degree in three years. Since her graduation, she has spent the last three years working for ECR International.
Active as a student-athlete, Olsen ran for the Clarkson Cross Country team from 2014-2016, serving as team captain and also as President of Clarkson’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. Olsen averaged a 22 minute, 37 second time in the 5,000-meter races in 2014, competing in five events. In 2015, she ran in six races, four 5,000-meter events and two 6,000-meter races, finishing her 6K events with an average of 27:56. In her junior season, she again ran in six events, two 5,000-meter races and four 6,000-meter races. She cut her time to 27:16 over four 6K races in 2016.
In addition to serving as a member and President of Clarkson’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, Olsen also was a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma Honor Society and the Society of Professional Women.
Nick Lacasse has been named the apline ski team’s assistant coach for the 2020-21 season.
Lacasse graduated from Clarkson in the spring of 2020 with a degree in Innovation and Entrepreneurship. As a four-year member of the Golden Knights’ Alpine Ski team, Lacasse was part of the team that won the USCSA National Championship in the Giant Slalom in 2018 and was a consistent finisher for Clarkson over the course of his career. He finished 30th overall (24th giant slalom, 46th slalom) at the 2020 USCSA Nationals, came in 13th overall (19th giant slalom, 11th slalom) to earn USCSA All-American honors at the 2019 USCSA Nationals, and was a three-time USCSA MacConnell Division All-Star (2017, 2019, 2020).
Lacasse was a member of Clarkson’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and served as President of the organization. He interned with Granite Telecommunications during the summer of 2019 and was the Director and Co-Founder of Clarkson University’s Ignite podcast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.