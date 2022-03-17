NORWOOD — Decked out head to toe in Team USA gear from the recent Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Jonny Gustafson spoke to Girl Scouts from Madrid-Waddington, Norwood-Norfolk and Potsdam at the recently held Racquette Valley Service Unit ingathering.
Mr. Gustafson, of Massena, competed in the games as a member of the USA Luge team. He spoke to the girls about setting goals, doing what it takes to achieve them and overcoming obstacles.
Admitting that he had no idea what luge was until he tried the sport for the first time, Mr. Gustafson said the first time he got on a sled was at a USA Luge event when he was 11.
“It was actually in the summer and we went down the hill on sleds with wheels, rather than on ice,” he said. It didn’t take him long to fall in love with the sport and by the time he was 15, Mr. Gustafson said he was all-in.
“Going to the Olympics was always my ultimate goal,” he said. “I began competing in Junior World Cup events and setting smaller goals for myself that I could achieve along the way.”
In order to achieve those goals, as well as his dream of competing in the Olympics, Mr. Gustafson said it took thousands of hours of practice. “Reaching the level you need to be at to compete in the Olympics certainly doesn’t happen overnight,” he said.
He also said there were setbacks along the way, and times when he didn’t reach the goals he had set for himself.
“I didn’t always reach those goals, and that’s going to happen sometimes, but I kept at it and all of hard work paid off.” he said, noting that even if you reach your goals it’s important to not become complacent. “There’s always something you can do to make yourself better.”
Aside from talking to the girls about setting goals, Mr. Gustafson also spoke about his experience at the Olympics, where he finished inside the Top 20.
“Just being there was really cool. I was in awe the whole time,” he said.
Following his presentation, the girls were given the opportunity to ask questions, get a signed photo, and have their picture taken with Mr. Gustafson.
When asked if he was going to compete at the Olympics in four years, Mr. Gustafson said he hasn’t yet made that decision. Those winter games will be held in Italy.
