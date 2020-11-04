LAKE PLACID — Massena native Jonny Gustafson, a member of the USA luge team, started the 2020-21 sliding season with a run on the course at Mt. Van Hoevenberg on Monday morning.
Despite snow piling up and causing a one-hour delay to the training session, Gustafson was ecstatic to finally get the season under way.
“It feels awesome to be back on ice,” Gustafson said. “I haven’t slid personally since Koenigsee (Germany) and the race there in March. I love this. It’s so much fun to be back on ice. It’s as simple as that.”
Shortly thereafter, Emily Sweeney, of Lake Placid, a 2018 Olympian and 2019 World Championship bronze medalist added, “I miss this.”
When training ended, Sweeney continued. “This year it means a lot more. It’s been a crazy year for everyone. When you’re on the sled it’s all that matters. That was awesome. This is the first year in many years that I’ve started the season in Lake Placid. Normally we start in Lillehammer. (Today) It was comfortable more quickly — it’s home.”
Her teammate Brittney Arndt outlined her strategy for these first few days of the new season. “It’s awesome to be back on ice,” said the Park City, Utah resident. “It feels so good to be back on the sled. I’m working on my position, making adjustments to my sled, making sure I’m really relaxed and comfortable.”
After coaching in Canada and Korea, Robert Fegg, a German native, took over as USA Luge head coach in the spring. After the sudden arrival of winter and subsequent delay in the morning, Fegg was smiling after the session. “Training itself went really well. The athletes got back into the groove really quickly,” he said. “They looked like they were enjoying it a lot, they handled the first day really nicely, so it looked really good.”
The start of the 2020-21 season was a much-anticipated session. It was the team’s initial training of the year on a full-length track as the coronavirus and subsequent quarantine mandates precluded athletes from traveling to Norway and then Central Europe in October. Before this, the only ice the Americans had seen in the past six months was in their new refrigerated start training complex in Lake Placid.
“It’s awesome out here. I actually wasn’t expecting it (the weather),” said 2018 Olympic silver medalist Chris Mazdzer, of Saranac Lake and Salt Lake City. “Day one it’s cold, there’s snow and we’re back into the season. We’ve got good weather, it’s full on. We can do testing on this ice. We’ll be good for the next couple of months so it just feels good being back.” Once again, Mazdzer will compete in singles and doubles.
A total of 14 luge athletes participated on opening day from start number three (women’s singles and doubles). The group was comprised of veteran sliders and a sprinkling of newcomers elevated from the junior ranks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.