OMS students learn about local politics during Youth Government Day

OSWEGO - Several Oswego Middle School (OMS) students spent a night-in-the-life of local political officials during the re-energized city of Oswego Youth Government Day.
Students Addison St. Onge, Nathan Frey, Kamryn Bletch, Donovan Constanza, Rosie Wallace, Leon Lin, Makayla Bell, Sean Metcalf, Nealy Pippin and Mia Fierro were selected to join city government officials as they worked alongside one another to have the youth immersed in the process of how the city operates. The students were respectively paired with: councilwoman Susan K. McBrearty, councilwoman Linda M. DeMassi, councilman Kevin M. Hill Jr., councilman Robert E. Wilmott, councilman John B. Gosek, councilman Ronald G. Tesoriero, Jr., councilman Robert A. Corradino, city attorney Kevin C. Caraccioli, deputy city clerk Tress McDaid and Mayor William J. Barlow Jr.
Youth Government Day began with a working dinner at the Elks Lodge where the students and their political partners prepared for mock debates on the pros and cons of the following topics: raising the tobacco age to 21, zero tolerance in schools, animal experimentation, school dress code and face-to-face communication. Carol Simpson, Elks Exalted Ruler, and Mayor Barlow both offered remarks.
“We need more younger people in government,” Mayor Barlow said, as he detailed the value of politics at the local level and public service.
Following dinner, the debate and cake, the OMS students, city representatives and the students’ families moved to City Hall where the students helped the mayor and Common Council members run the city’s meeting.
Youth Government Day was also made possible, thanks to the efforts of the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.