Sites in Northern New York will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 18 through 25..
In the program, empty shoeboxes are filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver the items to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
According to Samaritan’s Purse, the following are north country collection sites. Call the churches for their specific drop-off times.
Watertown: New Life Christian Church, 255 Gaffney Drive. 315-788-0825
Black River: United Methodist Church, 144 S. Main Street. 315-773-5014
Boonville: United Methodist Church, 105 Ann St. 315-942-2626.
Richland: Vorea Community Church, 12 Waggoner Road. 315-298-4410.
Castorland: Naumburg Mennonite Church, 5463 State Route 410. 315-493-4971.
Oswego: Elim Grace Christian Church, 340 W. First St. 315-342-3585.
For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 518-437-0690, or visit samaritans purse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.