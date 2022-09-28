A day to celebrate the many wonders of coffee

National Coffee Day will be celebrated tomorrow.
“Cheers to National Coffee Day,” an email from a coffee company that arrives in my inbox on a regular basis told me. I am sure each of you must realize by now that each day has numerous designations for celebration.
Many of those designations have nothing to do with my life at all. This designation and celebration of coffee should certainly be honored and celebrated by this columnist.
The story of my favorite brew has been shared numerous times in this column. Coffee had its early beginnings in 850, discovered by an Ethiopian goat herder.
I remember watching a video of that discovery at Sullivan’s Office Supply (do you remember there was Green Mountain coffee at Sullivans and Seasons?). My thanks to Tom Sullivan for sharing the story behind my delicious cup of coffee.
The best part of a cup of coffee, at least for me, is visiting with a friend with a steaming hot cup of coffee shared. “Coffee and friends the perfect blend” is the wording on a plaque in our kitchen.
That plaque was given to me by a friend some time ago. I enjoyed visiting over coffee with my friend again on Sunday.
How grateful I am that this year the times of sharing coffee with friends has increased. A friend I had not visited with in person for a few years met me in Massena and we had the marvelous opportunity to visit sitting across the table from each other. As we visited, we shared and yes, there were even a few confessions to be kept in our hearts and never shared with others.
Coffee shared on Sunday mornings has been a joy. The laughter, and shared stories are great fun — especially with a cup of coffee in hand and a toasted English muffin complete with delicious homemade strawberry jam prepared by a friend. How much the sharing of coffee and food touches my heart.
A few weeks ago, The Clockman and I were invited to stop at a home near Massena to see a beautiful clock — a family treasure. When we stopped, The Clockman enjoyed looking at every aspect of the clock while I was offered a cup of coffee. What kindness was demonstrated that morning.
The coffee was wonderful. Usually, I enjoy my coffee black. This coffee was flavored, but it was a subtle flavoring — absolutely delicious.
When I asked, our friend told me it was Eight O’Clock flavored coffee. Our friend explained exactly how she had made her coffee, sharing with me her measurement ratio for her specialty brew. It was perfect.
I was surprised to see Eight O’Clock coffee. I remember that brand years ago in the A&P Supermarket, I believe. Our friend orders her coffee online both the Eight O’Clock ground coffee and the flavored packages, too.
This past week, I have noticed that same brand in local supermarkets — it was on the shelves in Price Chopper. There were no flavored coffees there, though, so I decided to place an order online.
I had planned to order the same brand as my friend; I believe it was caramel. As I looked over the offerings and began to click on my friend’s selection, a package on my screen caught my eye: It was a Chocolate S’mores coffee.
I placed the order. A combination of two of my absolute favorites — coffee and s’mores! How could I go wrong?
The coffee arrived last week. Using my friend’s recipe for flavored coffee, I tried the it. It was delicious.
My favorite s’more treat is still the “old fashioned” s’more. There are no substitutions for a marshmallow toasted over an open fire and then pressed on a square of chocolate.
The graham cracker holds it together, And with that addition, I have always thought this treat could be listed as a healthy option (I know — it probably cannot be!).
A steaming hot cup of coffee is always the perfect addition to this dessert or snack option. (And since both coffee and chocolate come from beans, can they be considered healthy, too? Just a thought!)
My thanks to our friend Katie for inviting us to her home and for having a pot of coffee in readiness — and making it so perfectly with added flavor for the day. How thoughtful and how grateful I am for north country neighbors who quickly become friends as we visit over coffee.
I would urge you tomorrow to celebrate National Coffee Day. Take a moment and share a cup of coffee with a friend or neighbor.
And if inviting someone to your home is not an option right now, stop at a local coffee shop and share a cup with another. Enjoy your day and your cup of coffee and celebrate a goat herder and his marvelous discovery!
LIBRARY VISIT
An email from a faithful column reader from Massena this week made me think about library visits. The email sent mentioned last week’s column celebrating the Akwesasne Library’s 50th anniversary.
She wrote, “Congrats to the library’s 50th year!” She told me she hadn’t been to the library in years.
She had mentioned that on her wish list was to be able to stop at the library without little children. Now that she is able to do that she doesn’t, she explained.
I must admit that I, too, visited the Massena Library with our young boys (now 50 and older). They loved story hour, and we made it a regular part of our lives — to visit the library.
I am sorry to say I haven’t been to the library in some time. I have been there for art exhibits (I loved the photography of Lily Grant at the Massena Library) but not to sit and read or to take a book out — or even make sure I had a current library card!
I am so grateful that the Akwesasne Library celebration drew me in. When I stopped last week, I was welcomed and I found a book I had been looking for now for some time.
I will definitely take time and stop at the library this week. I hope you will as well. Take a moment and stop; pick up a new book; or just look around and enjoy the books on display.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“A cup of coffee shared with a friend is happiness tasted and time well spent.”
— Anonymous
