As you read this I will be finishing up my 59th CSA Unboxing video.
If you have never seen one, go to the Watertown Daily Times Youtube channel. Over the last three summers we have produced 59 of them, they shouldn’t be hard to find.
Like most things, it wasn’t an original idea.
Several years ago, I saw some folks from a newspaper where I used to work, talkin on video about the produce they picked up from a Community Supported Agriculture share. My memory is a bit hazy, but they knew what they were talking about.
A Community Supported Agriculture share is a system where you pay a farmer up front, in the spring, for vegetables and other items that are produced during the growing season. You get good value for your money and the farmer has a little more stability in the amount of money earned each season and gets money during a time of year when there is the least to sell.
It is one of those “win-wins” we hear so much about.
The video from my old employer was well done. The presenters knew vegetables, nutrition and cooking. Over the years I talked with a few people about doing something similar. People thought it was a good idea. One former boss said he would pay for the CSA. But, I couldn’t find anybody with the expertise I was looking for who was willing to do it.
There is a line from an old Todd Rundgren song that has often guided my life: That leaves you. You’ll have to do it.
So I did. I picked up my CSA from Kent Family Growers in the spring of 2020, came home to my new home office, set up my phone on my desk and filmed my first video.
The only thing I know about vegetables is that I eat them. The only thing I know about cooking is that you heat things until they are hot, and if you mix things together that you like, sometimes you come up with something good.
I am an editor at heart. When I watched the first video I thought of things I should have said, or things I should have said better. I was not interested in shooting the video again and I have only primitive video editing skills, so I added my edits as comments in captions that I added to the video. Some them were kind of snarky and some of them were funny.
Photographer Christopher Lenney, took pity on me and said he could help me shoot the video. He used a proper video camera and we began working together. It looked better but it didn’t change much.
It was just me, making stupid jokes, sharing my ignorance of vegetables and hopefully encouraging people to support local growers.
We added guests in the second season. It was all sorts of last minute. If you ran into me on Thursday, I was likely to ask you what you were doing on Friday.
This year, Chris had had enough of my inept editing and began editing the video so it has a more professional polish to it.
My intent was never to be to polished. I wanted it to be one take, spontaneous, fun and home made.
We have gained a few fans over the years and I occasionally meet someone I don’t know who recognizes me from the video, but not often. We have certainly not gone viral.
So, we have decided that our 60th episode will be our last. I have run out of vegetable jokes and reached the limits of my capabilities and rather than trundle on, we have decided to put a cap on it.
It’s on Youtube, so it will live there forever I suppose. If I was a young man I would be worried that it would follow me for the rest of my life. But, I am not a young man and I am not easily embarrassed, obviously.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. His signature dishes are coq au vin and hot and sour soup, but not at the same time. That would take all day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.