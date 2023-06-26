The stock market has momentum — maybe it’s gained too much

An individual walks past the New York Stock Exchange at Wall Street on Nov. 16, 2020, in New York City. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images/Tribune News Service

NEW YORK — The benchmark S&P 500 Index has been on quite a rally, having risen 24% since October.

At a level of about 4,433, its already above the median year-end target of 4,100 in a Bloomberg News survey of 23 Wall Street strategists. The stock market has what investors like to call momentum. That is clearly seen in what is known as the Relative Strength Index, which has risen around 77%, the highest since September 2020. Readings above 70 generally indicate an asset has been overbought, and readings below 30 suggest something has been oversold.

