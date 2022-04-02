Dear readers:
We are fortunate in our communities to have local newspapers that publish news relevant and important to our readers. Our family business publishes five daily and six weekly papers in Northern, Western and the Hudson Valley of New York.
We’ve been committed to journalism and the communities we cover for four generations now. As we face higher costs of raw materials and have increased the salaries of many of our employees in reporting and manufacturing to meet market demands, we need to increase the price of our newspapers.
There is a national narrative that the local newspaper is dying. That is true in some parts of the country where hedge funds and corporate owners have squeezed profits out of papers before closing them for good.
Since 2004, more than 500 newspapers have been closed or merged in rural communities. In larger communities, suburbs, more than 1,300 papers have closed, leaving no local reporting on important issues like taxes and efficiency of local government, community news, and local sports and entertainment.
My family has made it our mission to remain family owned so our communities have a newspaper to call their own. We believe each newspaper should be a mirror if its community and the record keeper of today’s news that becomes tomorrow’s history.
We publish the Watertown Daily Times, The Daily Mail in Catskill, the Register-Star in Hudson, The Daily News in Batavia, The Malone Telegram, The Journal in Ogdensburg, Journal & Republican in Lewis and Jefferson counties, The Livingston County News, The Courier Observer in Massena, the Oswego Shopper and Oswego County News.
In the last year, we returned The Journal to publication in Ogdensburg. And in Canton, we will return the St. Lawrence Plaindealer to print soon.
We are investing in our printing operations, training, employee safety and seeking the most efficient methods of delivery. In addition, we have begun charging all readers for access to our websites, so all readers are doing their part to help fund news gathering.
Increasing the price of a newspaper is never done lightly, as our mission is to ensure that the greatest amount of people can gain access to our reporting. We believe what we report is in your best interest.
While our reporting and editing staff draw paychecks from the company, they really work for you. They are parts of our community, living as your neighbors and spending at local stores and restaurants and volunteering for numerous good causes. Your purchase of a paper at a newsstand or subscription helps pay their salaries and the increased costs of production, electricity and raw materials.
To support their efforts and to meet the demands inflation has placed on our newsprint, ink and other raw materials that go into the printed pages, the price of your newspaper will increase next week.
As always, it is most economical to subscribe rather than pay the cover price at a newsstand every day. We are rewarding our subscribers with the lowest rate of increase.
We are fortunate in the news business that the full cost of reporting news is not placed on the reader; it would lead to subscriptions in excess of $1,000 per subscription. We offset the cost of news reporting through advertising and printing newspapers for other companies. Each year as markets change, we must adapt so our revenue meets expenses, as any other business.
To not adjust the price of our newspapers now would be an irresponsible business decision.
By supporting your local newspaper, you are supporting the future of local reporting in your community and the more than 200 employees of Johnson Newspaper Corp. across New York state who all have an important part in bringing news to you.
If there are areas we can do better, please let us know. We are here to listen.
Thank you, on behalf of my family and all our employees, for your support.
Alec E. Johnson is editor and publisher of the Watertown Daily Times.
