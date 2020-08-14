POTSDAM — Law enforcement is a calling.
And knowing just how hard our officers work at all hours, day in and day out — it would have to be. As with emergency services, teaching, health care or military service, taking up a career in law enforcement means dedicating yourself to others.
We hold our officers to the highest standards of conduct, ethics and professionalism because they not only serve our communities, they represent our communities. Because it’s not just their name stamped on their badge — it’s also our states, our counties, our cities and our nation that they ultimately carry with them on each and every shift. As such, those who serve with honor deserve our highest praise and deepest gratitude.
Such honor is hard-earned. Our officers are entrusted to uphold the law, asked to put themselves constantly at risk and, sadly, sometimes even challenged to make life-or-death decisions. They may not know what each shift will bring or whom they will be called upon to help each day, but we hope and expect that they will always treat each person with whom they come into contact equally under the law, and with dignity and respect whenever possible — even when that may be hard to do.
Yet as we know from the death of George Floyd and far too many other inexcusable incidents across the country, sometimes police fall drastically, tragically short of these expectations. Sadly, the numbers show that Black Americans are 2.5 times more likely to be killed in officer-involved shootings than their white neighbors.
Some people see the ongoing conversations about policing reform as an attack and even a personal affront to all officers. In Back the Blue parades and events held across the state and elsewhere in the north country over the past month, we have heard concerns from some who suggest that the Black Lives Matter movement is an insult to all law enforcement. It’s simply not true.
First, let me acknowledge that what we are asking of our officers isn’t easy — confronting systemic racism never will be. And they are sometimes treated with a different kind of apprehension and bias themselves, from people who see a badge and are immediately afraid or assume they are operating in bad faith, maybe because of past lived experience or from knowledge of the mistakes made elsewhere.
Locally, there have been incidents of graffiti targeting police and, more concerningly, multiple agencies are investigating packets of hallucinogenic drugs that were left at police stations — including our own Potsdam Police Department — accompanied by notes inviting the recipients to “take a trip beyond the pigpen.” This is just wrong. No matter who you are, you don’t deserve to have epithets thrown at you, and you shouldn’t be prejudged simply because of your calling in life.
Now imagine what it is like for our Black neighbors, family members and friends who must live under the constant threat of bias and discrimination. For them, there is no escape: not from their own skin, and not from centuries of injustice.
Here in St. Lawrence County just over the past few weeks, we have seen a local cross-burning, a noose left near a family home and threats of violence against Black Lives Matter activists and supporters on social media — not to mention countless ugly racial epithets shouted at and directed toward them, whether on the street or online. This is happening here today. We can’t ignore it, and we need our police on the case to keep them safe and find those responsible.
For this very reason, I totally reject the suggestion that we have to “choose” between the Black Lives Matter movement and being grateful for the public service our police agencies provide. For me and for many others, it’s not “either/or.” It’s “both/and.”
No one has to choose between supporting the good work our law enforcement agencies do every day and upholding racial justice. We can challenge ourselves to collectively do better and do both.
Members of the Potsdam Black Lives Matter movement have unequivocally stated they are not in favor of fully defunding our local police forces, writing that they “are not anti-police … we are anti-police brutality.” They are calling for justice for those who have been wronged and are ready to come to the table to assist with our local reform efforts to ensure unbiased policing under our new police review committee. Likewise in Canton and Potsdam, law enforcement leaders have walked in solidarity with our peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstrations and have been engaged in ongoing conversations about confronting racial bias and renewed trainings on de-escalation tactics, among other important topics.
In truth, we all have a role to play in confronting our unconscious and conscious biases, engaging our communities in meaningful dialogue and working to dismantle systemic racism. We trust and expect our law enforcement officers to help lead those efforts — because they represent our communities, because they are expected to engage with people from all walks of life every day and, not least, because we trust them with our lives.
They are brave enough to tackle difficult cases and dangerous situations at any given moment. Why? Because they are called to serve. If you believe asking them to uphold the oaths they take is too much to bear, then I would humbly suggest that perhaps you don’t think as highly of our officers as you profess to.
Alexandra Jacobs Wilke is a member of the Potsdam Village Board of Trustees.
