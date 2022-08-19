Path toward inefficiency

Alfredo Carrillo Obregon

President Biden claims the CHIPS Act will boost domestic manufacturing, lower prices and bolster U.S. national security. In reality, the bill will unlikely achieve any of these objectives. Instead, it could precipitate important distortions in domestic and international markets that lead to inefficiency, waste and political dysfunction.

Congress and the Biden administration’s bid to subsidize the U.S. semiconductor industry has been unnecessary. The industry is healthy, possessing strong capabilities in most supply chain segments, constantly achieving increases in real output and capital expenditures, and accounting for 39 percent of global value-added, the largest share among all countries.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.