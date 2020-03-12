ALBANY — New York state has some of the most ambitious climate and clean energy policies and job development strategies in the nation.
However, we’ve been using the same outmoded timeline and approval process designed for fossil fuel infrastructure instead of focusing on a modern approach more suitable for cleaner, greener renewable energy development. That is why Gov. Andrew Cuomo has proposed a new plan that will streamline the process in ways that are designed to benefit both the local communities that host these projects and the state as a whole.
Under Gov. Cuomo, New York has already committed to ensuring that large-scale renewable energy projects are developed in a timely manner that considers the best use of New York’s valuable resources while accelerating progress toward 70 percent renewable energy by 2030. The update we’re proposing under his Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth and Community Benefit Act will streamline the state’s project development and siting process.
This budget proposal immediately expedites the growth and advancement of renewable energy and transmission development to levels needed to meet our ambitious climate targets while bringing economic investment and jobs to all corners of the state. The plan prioritizes responsible development standards to protect natural resources, leverages unused — or underutilized — land such as landfills and brownfields, and is centered around community input to ensure we are protecting our local economies and the environment.
The new permitting process is designed with the needs of local communities in mind. It provides an opportunity for local jurisdictions to submit evidence of conflict with local laws and establishes a hearing process if conflicts appear to be substantive and significant.
Many local governments simply do not have the resources to handle the complicated issues that come with the development of these large renewable energy projects, which have significant benefits for any host community. We plan to utilize the on-the-ground expertise of local and regional planning bodies to identify optimal project sites and move this process forward in lock step.
Fortunately, this proposal provides a unique opportunity for the state to standardize and bring the needed expertise to bear to ensure this comprehensive strategy is a win-win for all — especially for New Yorkers and our environment. This proposal maximizes the state’s ability to not only manage community concerns but fulfills its commitment to deliver locally produced clean energy to all New Yorkers while growing our green economy and creating a more resilient electricity grid that is protected from the devastating impacts of climate change.
Alicia Barton is president and chief executive officer of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. Eric Gertler is acting commissioner as well as president and chief executive officer-designate of Empire State Development.
