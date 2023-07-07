First, from our Department of Corrections: Last time, we announced that Harrison St. is spelled correctly and Cleaveland Ave. not, having spent the previous column explaining the opposite. Being human, we are imperfect.
Moving on, both regular readers of this column indicate they enjoy the Occasional pop quiz, so we will lead off today with this one:
How many libraries does Canton have?
No fair peeking ahead, and Google won’t help you. And think Town, not just Village.
Give up? The answer is 22 – more or less, which we will explain later.
What?? Twenty-two libraries??
In addition to the obvious ones in our schools and colleges, plus the fine Canton Free (aka Benton) Library and its subsidiaries in Morley and Rensselaer Falls, I am counting our Free Little Libraries, those colorfully decorated boxes-with-see-thru-doors here and there around the Town.
Let us save the Little Libraries for next time, and today consider the (relatively) Big Ones. Those at our schools offer varying degrees of public access. Same for SLU (two libraries) and SUNY Canton (one). At the latter, Library Director Anna Ching-Yu Wong says, “A community member can apply for a card to check out library materials, and we also have a computer designated for community users” for access to digital resources. Vice President for Strategic Relations and Communications Lenore VanderZee adds that the library sports a café that serves “delicious food and Starbucks coffee and tea.”
Policies are similar, minus the refreshments, at St. Lawrence. Curator of Special Collections/University Archives Librarian Paul Doty explains that both Launders Science Library and Owen D. Young Everything Else Library are “open to the general public; a borrower’s card -- for books -- is free for any resident of St. Lawrence County; [and there are] two public access computers.” No printing allowed, though; guests “have to have a utility to save material they want to keep.”
And you thought libraries were nothing more than repositories for dusty old books by dead white men where often is heard the discouraging word “Quiet!”
Not any more, although low decibels is still de rigeur. Along with the expected, Canton Free’s operations provide large-print books, e-books and e-audiobooks, print and e-magazines, a section devoted to local authors, community meeting space, video games, a tool lending library, high-speed internet access and free wireless, talking books on CD and MP3, DVDs and Blu-Ray discs, interlibrary loan, family pass discounts at two Adirondack museums, outreach to seniors, the homebound and youth – and events and activities. Among the latter are pet shows, Books at the Beach (Taylor Park, and it’s not just books), folksingers, the Big Bubble Bonanza on July 8 (actual bubbles, and lots more; free tickets required), the new and improved Story Walk on the Remington Trail, Game Club (board, card, video) and the Brown Bear Ramble, about which more on some other Occasion because I’ve run out of room.
So, to read the latest Atlantic, borrow a book or a hammer, chase bubbles or play Risk, go to the library. For more on all this, call 315-386-3712, or visit cantonfreelibrary.org.
