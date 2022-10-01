No, I’m not talking about those weird electric guitars that look like something took a huge bite out of them, the ones that pop stars like St. Lawrence alumna Grace Potter have made famous. I’m talking about living, breathing flying wedges, and checkmarks, and other shapes in the sky: the elegant Canada geese that fly noisily overhead this time of year.
Like squirrels that bury acorns and maple leaves that turn orange and yellow and scarlet, they are harbingers of the cold we know will come. They make us admit our short northern summer has swiftly passed into memories.
And so these geese cleave to their ancient instincts and head south – more or less. I’ve seen them aiming north, east, west…. Are they lost? Did they change their minds? Too instinctive for any of that, they are looking for water on which to settle for the night, or mowed farm fields which they can glean for their dinner, to refuel for the next leg toward beckoning warmth.
Truth be told, not all Canada geese have definitively southern destinations in mind. With the climate warming, more and more go only as far as, say, Connecticut, and decide “OK, enough flying; this’ll do.” Some don’t go farther than the St. Lawrence Valley, “wintering over” among us. For them, right here on the Grass River is south enough. Yes, they decorate Bend-in-the-River Park, which I sometimes think should be renamed Goose Poop Park, but they do have a right to winter shelter and sustenance.
I’ve heard people call them Canadian geese, but that’s not right – they’re Canada geese. I like to say that’s because they’re smart enough not to pledge allegiance to any manmade nation, with all the mischief that has caused throughout history, but that will probably offend somebody, so I hereby retract it. A colleague of mine, having gotten this wrong once, came back with, “Fine, so why isn’t it France toast, Ireland coffee, England muffin, Denmark pastry?” I can answer that in three words: I don’t know.
I’ve also heard some jokes about Canada geese. This one’s pretty dumb:
How can you tell those are Canada geese? Easy — they go “Honk, eh?” And if they’re from Quebec, they go “Le Honque, eh?”
That probably offended somebody, too; almost every joke these days seems to do that. But I warned you….
Then there’s this one: A flock is flying in formation, and the lead goose signals it’s time for a rearrangement of the ranks, so somebody else can get exhausted breaking trail. There’s general chaos, colliding and so on, upon which the leader hollers, “C’mon, Ralph, how many times do we have to go over this?? When I say ‘Shift!’ you go to position 3B, not 2E!!”
Jokes aside, migrating geese are one of those North Country regularities that we can count on as time-keepers of seasonal change. As we watch them on their southbound journeys, literal snowbirds, we assure ourselves, perhaps with an involuntary shiver, that they will be back. When the weather warms and they land to patrol flattened burlap fields spattered with shrinking patches of snow, when buckets hang on maple trees and red-winged blackbirds perch on cattails and sing, we will know spring is just around the corner.
