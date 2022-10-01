Flying wedges

Geese on the move in Canton. Tom Graser/Plaindealer photo

No, I’m not talking about those weird electric guitars that look like something took a huge bite out of them, the ones that pop stars like St. Lawrence alumna Grace Potter have made famous. I’m talking about living, breathing flying wedges, and checkmarks, and other shapes in the sky: the elegant Canada geese that fly noisily overhead this time of year.

Like squirrels that bury acorns and maple leaves that turn orange and yellow and scarlet, they are harbingers of the cold we know will come. They make us admit our short northern summer has swiftly passed into memories.

