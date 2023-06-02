A couple of Occasions ago, we debated how to spell the name of the river that flows through Canton (conclusion: take your pick). But it’s not just our rivers that have spelling perplexities. We begin with a quiz:
Are Harrison Street and Cleaveland Avenue spelled correctly?
Before we plunge in, a tip of the Occasional hat to Linda Casserly, Canton town and village historian, who welcomed me into her bright and spacious new quarters at the corner of Main and Riverside, excavated file folders, made copies of crinkly ancient newspaper clips, and even trusted me to cart one folder home. Thank you, Linda.
And so to Harrison. Right or wrong?
It’s wrong.
According to the historian’s records, it’s named for the Harison-with-only-one-r family, who were prominent in the early years of Europeans’ taking of Mohawk lands in this area. Richard Harison and one Stephen Van Rensselaer (from whom, we suppose without bothering to check, Rensselaer Falls got its name) “at one time owned the entire ten-mile [square] Town of Canton,” per a 1949 Plaindealer article. Harisons, under whose authority we cannot say, changed the name of Long Rapids to Morley, a family name, or maybe because said rapids weren’t really all that long. Son Thomas Harison was a champion longhorn cattle and horse breeder and, it must be acknowledged, a Southern sympathizer. The Harisons endowed the Morley chapel, the lovely old stone house of worship that looks like a transplant from the English countryside.
My Spellcheck doesn’t like “Harison.” Evidently, somebody else didn’t either.
Early in the 1800s the Harisons moved into Canton, where Richard built his family a fine mansion on East Main Street; some of it persists as part of SLU’s Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority house. One house guest was their friend Clement Moore, author of “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” aka “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Both of Moore’s daughters had married Ogdens, the family that deposited their name on Ogdensburg, and through them is likely how he got to know the Harisons.
How or when the name came to be misspelled is unknown, but the “double r” is much more common.
I am reminded of a comment by a petulant President Andrew Jackson, who, having been accused by his predecessor, the haughty John Quincy Adams, of being an “ungrammatical barbarian” (and you thought today’s political rhetoric was vicious), retorted, “It’s a damn poor mind that can think of only one way to spell a word!”
Which brings us to Cleaveland. Canton’s street is spelled right – it’s the Rust Belt city in Ohio that has it wrong. That metropolis was founded by Moses Cleaveland of Connecticut. Legend has it that that was the original spelling, but the city’s main newspaper — the Plain Dealer — couldn’t fit it into its masthead space, so booted the unheard “a.” Thus the power of the press.
Frank N. Cleaveland (18??-1922), a distinguished Canton lawyer and two-term deputy county clerk, lent his name to the avenue; whether he was related to Moses is undetermined.
My Spellcheck doesn’t like “Cleaveland” either.
Are other streets in town misspelled? Even Andrew Jackson’s mind couldn’t have inflicted much damage on “West” or “Elm.” Miner Street too frequently appears as “Minor,” as though it’s not very important or hasn’t turned 18 yet. And why is Har(r)ison a Street and Cleaveland an Avenue? We’ll ruminate some more on Canton’s thoroughfares on an upcoming Occasion.
