An Occasional Word: Ice is nice — except when it isn’t

In-laws in Ohio had nothing good to say about ice. It was merely an impediment to commerce. But in the North Country we know how to turn ice into a plaything. Maybe that’s because if we didn’t, we’d go nuts waiting for spring, but it’s also part of our psyche, our ironclad “we can handle this” attitude toward winter’s rigorous dealings.
And how do we make ice fun? We have arenas and pavilions, of course, three in Canton alone; we can watch the best collegiate hockey in the world, for reasonable admission and free parking. But they have arenas – and hockey -- in Florida too. Here we also embrace outdoor ice, unlike those deprived Floridians. We have carefully constructed backyard skating rinks, where aspiring NHLers hone their skills (except during monster thaws like the one we experienced as the year turned. We have pond – and marsh and swamp – hockey, and that child you see twirling and stumbling may be the next Scott Hamilton or Michelle Kwan. We have ice fishing and crazy Polar Plunges for charity, the truest tests of our ability to stare down frigid temperatures and arctic gales.
And let us not forget the world’s most bizarre and incomprehensible sport, with the possible exception of cricket: Curling, in which matches, or whatever they’re called, begin with an end and involve chattering teammates throwing rocks into houses while feverishly sweeping frozen alleys with brooms that appear to be way too small. No offense to my curling friends, but I once asked a devotee to explain the scoring, and he admitted to having no idea. But maybe that’s not important; what matters is getting together with friends and doing something you all enjoy instead of moping around the house complaining about the weather.
Which brings up ice storms, and even devotees of solidified water-based fun must acknowledge that ice isn’t always nice. Last weekend marked the 25th anniversary of the great ice storm of 1998, and who can forget the trees like frozen chandeliers, or the ominous tinkling of their branches in the wind, or their cracking and splitting and ripping as they crashed to the ground, pulling power lines and power poles down with them? Or the rows of cots in the St. Lawrence and SUNY Canton gyms. Or the National Guard and the swarms of power company trucks from a dozen states, and the fist fights their crews got into. Or cooking in our fireplaces. Or the bemused Amish folks we met in cave-black stores, wondering what all the fuss was about. Or the grumble of generators, the whine of chain saws. Or batteries and candles and board games and North Country Public Radio turning itself into a clearing house for the exchange of vital information: Where is the power back on? We have no heat; where can we go for shelter? My baby is sick and the roads are closed – how can I get help?
That storm showed us that sometimes, despite our complacency, our hubris, nature is still in charge of our lives. But it also showed us how we get back up on our feet when it knocks us down
