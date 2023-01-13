An Occasional Word: Ice is nice — except when it isn’t

Scanner

In-laws in Ohio had nothing good to say about ice. It was merely an impediment to commerce. But in the North Country we know how to turn ice into a plaything. Maybe that’s because if we didn’t, we’d go nuts waiting for spring, but it’s also part of our psyche, our ironclad “we can handle this” attitude toward winter’s rigorous dealings.

And how do we make ice fun? We have arenas and pavilions, of course, three in Canton alone; we can watch the best collegiate hockey in the world, for reasonable admission and free parking. But they have arenas – and hockey -- in Florida too. Here we also embrace outdoor ice, unlike those deprived Floridians. We have carefully constructed backyard skating rinks, where aspiring NHLers hone their skills (except during monster thaws like the one we experienced as the year turned. We have pond – and marsh and swamp – hockey, and that child you see twirling and stumbling may be the next Scott Hamilton or Michelle Kwan. We have ice fishing and crazy Polar Plunges for charity, the truest tests of our ability to stare down frigid temperatures and arctic gales.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.