Halfway through my daily dog walk, I rest on a bench in the park across from the courthouse (Town and Village Historian Linda Casserly says it has no official name). A young woman approaches a red, white and blue box with a glass door bordered by six white stars that’s perched on four sturdy 4x4 legs. She pulls out a few children’s books, uses her phone to photograph their covers, then places a call. A child’s voice replies; the kid surely knows more about smartphones than I do. The woman returns half the books and heads off with the rest, entertainment for the first day of summer vacation. No doubt she will be back.
Perhaps two of the titles the youngster rejected are Ten Little Rabbits and Hello, Shoes! Children’s books are a popular genre, evident as I peruse the crammed box after our patron has departed: Along with those, predicable pulp writers like Danielle Steele; some bizarre titles (Stick a Geranium in Your Hat and Be Happy; Splashes of Joy in the Cesspools of Life); books with a hint of local appeal (Maple Sugar Murders), serious science books (The World of Insect Life); well-known authors (James Herriot); well-known books (Watership Down; Remains of the Day, Kazuo Ishiguro’s poignant novel of loyalty to one’s head vs. loyalty to one’s heart, which I extricate and take home to read).
This is the life of Little Free Libraries.
There are 13 of these tiny libraries-on-legs in the Town of Canton, helping account for two-thirds of the total we projected last time. Those in the park across from the Presbyterian Church, in Morley and in Rensselaer Falls are maintained by Canton’s main library, as is one in Crary Mills, although since anti-intellectual types out there have vandalized it, its status is uncertain (thus the “more or less” in our last report). Deep Root Center on Riverside Drive runs its own as part of its community education mission.
The rest fall under the auspices of Canton’s Rotary Club:
Price Chopper, the Municipal Building, the high-rises, Canton Pavilion, Coakley’s, the medical building on Outer East Main, Law Lane, the one near the courthouse.
Rotarian and retired SLU English professor Bob DeGraaff brought the worldwide idea to Canton in 2015. “I was visiting my son in California, saw one, and thought it would be a good project for our club,” he tells me.
Canton Central teacher Suzanne Creurer located the blueprints, and her eighth-grade technology students constructed and painted the first ones. Degraaff got permissions to place the boxes (“the Coakleys actually asked Bob for theirs,” observes Canton Free Library Director Emily Owen Hastings), then persuaded the village to mount them and Hastings to provide the first books. Cindy Quackenbush decorated the one at the medical building and continues to maintain it.
John Larrance has helped DeGraaff with repairs, and devised a new paint scheme, in Canton Golden Bear colors (see photo on page A6), which Rotarians plan to apply to most of their boxes this summer. DeGraaff obtains many of the books (“My garage is full of them,” he laments); Hastings provides those that don’t move at her book sales; retired teacher Diane Aldous and Michelle Gayle stock the boxes. Clearly, this is not just Rotary’s but indeed the community’s project. I ask DeGraaff why he does this. “I’m a retired literature professor,” he says. “I want people to read. It’s a satisfying project for Rotary, and the positive feedback is gratifying.” DeGraaff adapted Little Free Libraries’ motto to announce,
“Take a book if you wish, leave a book if you can.” I’ve taken one, so someday I will leave one, because I can.
