Libraries in little boxes

A little library, on Law Lane, painted in the colors of Hugh C. Williams High School. Photo by Robert Degraaff

Halfway through my daily dog walk, I rest on a bench in the park across from the courthouse (Town and Village Historian Linda Casserly says it has no official name). A young woman approaches a red, white and blue box with a glass door bordered by six white stars that’s perched on four sturdy 4x4 legs. She pulls out a few children’s books, uses her phone to photograph their covers, then places a call. A child’s voice replies; the kid surely knows more about smartphones than I do. The woman returns half the books and heads off with the rest, entertainment for the first day of summer vacation. No doubt she will be back.

Perhaps two of the titles the youngster rejected are Ten Little Rabbits and Hello, Shoes! Children’s books are a popular genre, evident as I peruse the crammed box after our patron has departed: Along with those, predicable pulp writers like Danielle Steele; some bizarre titles (Stick a Geranium in Your Hat and Be Happy; Splashes of Joy in the Cesspools of Life); books with a hint of local appeal (Maple Sugar Murders), serious science books (The World of Insect Life); well-known authors (James Herriot); well-known books (Watership Down; Remains of the Day, Kazuo Ishiguro’s poignant novel of loyalty to one’s head vs. loyalty to one’s heart, which I extricate and take home to read).

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.