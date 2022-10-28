It’s remarkable how many one-room schoolhouses you can see in Canton’s orbit, if you look closely, for they are disguised by other uses, or no use. I imagine them in an autumn of their heyday, shining in a new coat of white paint, the weeds scythed down. Children – boys in loose plain shirts, baggy pants and suspenders, girls in colorful dresses with smocks and bonnets – crowd through the open door, lunch pails in hand. At recess, they burst into the schoolyard, making up games like Crack the Whip – no fancy sports gear for them. Their teacher is likely a young woman, perhaps even a teenage girl not much older than they are. With a couple of tattered books, slates for the students to write and cipher on, a blackboard, an American flag in the corner and a ruler with which to keep order, she does the best she can. In a year or two, she will wed and be forced to leave her post, because a married woman’s place was in the home.
I have read that in many districts it was required that schools be planted such that no child had to walk more than three miles to attend. Imagine the parental horror if that were the standard today. Schools were typically named for their location, or for a family that supplied the majority of the young scholars, or for the local citizens’ ethnic heritage. My grandfather’s crinkly 1915 Gouverneur quadrangle map, displays, within short intervals of each other, Scotch Settlement School, Hays School, Podunk School (I am not making that up), Barnum School, Rock Hollow School and Bell School, which presumably had a school bell.
A search reveals that all of those are long gone, no more than cellar holes barely visible through sumac, poison ivy and sometimes a telltale row of lilacs heroically blossoming every May like a memorial procession down a time warp. Others survive; Cooks Corners School in Pierrepont has been restored as a community center for an informal association of neighbors, who hold an ice cream social there every spring, red geraniums flourishing in the freshly painted window boxes. Most, though, have been consigned to the cruel hands of time and the weather.
Although they’ve experienced a revival in our Amish communities, one-room schools fell victim to the wave of centralization following World War II. Did that make education better?
Unquestionably, society’s needs and expectations have changed, and leaders have responded in kind. Schools aren’t unevenly heated by potbellied stoves anymore. Kids no longer have to go outdoors in below-zero wind chills when nature calls. And they have microscopes and computers and band instruments, and more.
But back then, we were not assaulted by “Back to School” ads ten days after summer vacation began. We didn’t spend millions of dollars on lighted, artificial-turf sports fields with state-of-the-art bleachers and concession stands; someone simply tossed a ball into the swarm at recess and told them to kick it around. There were no armed resource officers. Curricula clove to rural life’s basic requirements; why offer lessons in multiculturalism, so critical today, when adults didn’t talk much about it? There were no school psychologists or guidance counselors; the teacher, the family and their preacher handled all that. No lumbering yellow buses slowed us on the roads. Kids, fortified by farm chores, didn’t develop posture problems lugging backpacks laden with textbooks, laptops, smartphones, water bottles, mascara, you name it.
Sounds nice, but that model would be disastrous today; it would not prepare our children for the world they enter upon finishing their education. Just the same, if you know an elder who attended a one-room schoolhouse – they’re still around, but their number dwindles steadily, so don’t delay – ask that person what school was like back then. The memories will flow like a river in springtime.
