It’s remarkable how many one-room schoolhouses you can see in Canton’s orbit, if you look closely, for they are disguised by other uses, or no use. I imagine them in an autumn of their heyday, shining in a new coat of white paint, the weeds scythed down. Children – boys in loose plain shirts, baggy pants and suspenders, girls in colorful dresses with smocks and bonnets – crowd through the open door, lunch pails in hand. At recess, they burst into the schoolyard, making up games like Crack the Whip – no fancy sports gear for them. Their teacher is likely a young woman, perhaps even a teenage girl not much older than they are. With a couple of tattered books, slates for the students to write and cipher on, a blackboard, an American flag in the corner and a ruler with which to keep order, she does the best she can. In a year or two, she will wed and be forced to leave her post, because a married woman’s place was in the home.

I have read that in many districts it was required that schools be planted such that no child had to walk more than three miles to attend. Imagine the parental horror if that were the standard today. Schools were typically named for their location, or for a family that supplied the majority of the young scholars, or for the local citizens’ ethnic heritage. My grandfather’s crinkly 1915 Gouverneur quadrangle map, displays, within short intervals of each other, Scotch Settlement School, Hays School, Podunk School (I am not making that up), Barnum School, Rock Hollow School and Bell School, which presumably had a school bell.

