An Occasional Word: Songs for (and of) the ages

In the days of old, many tales were told
Stories of origin, how life had begun
You didn’t need much to stay in touch
In touch with the land where the seven rivers run.
That’s the first stanza of a song by Adirondack folksinger and composer Dan Berggren, who will perform at TAUNY, on Main Street in Canton, on Friday, April 14, at 6:30 p.m.
Having retired from a career in college teaching in the Lake Erie snowbelt, Berggren lives in his native southeastern Adirondacks, where his roots are deep, but he’s no stranger to Canton. A St. Lawrence University graduate (and, full disclosure, a friend through unforgettable raucous days in the university’s theater program), he has sung at TAUNY before, often as part of the trio Jamcrackers (a reference to hazardous old-time log-driving work) with uber-versatile vocalist Peggy Lynn and hammered dulcimer master and teacher Dan Duggan, who has been conducting dulcimer workshops at TAUNY over the past few months. But this time, he’s on his own. “Doing a solo program lets me ‘elaborate’ my introductions into stories about people and places in the North Country,” he explains.
That song up above is called “Seven Rivers Run,” and all seven -- the Grasse or the Raquette, the Beaver, the Moose or the Bog / The Middle or East Oswegatchie, floating through the morning fog -- eventually run to the St. Lawrence, although a couple hitch rides on other rivers. As to the “floating” phrase, Berggren says he will “tell stories of my first paddle in a canoe, on the Grass River, and being an Upstate kid who experienced his coldest winter ever (my freshman year at SLU, 1967-68) in Canton.”
Among other titles in the list that, if he’s like most contemporary folksingers, he probably tapes to the side of his guitar so he can keep track of his itinerary, is “Here’s to You” (Quebecois and Irish immigrants came here to cut the pine . . .). Berggren’s music gives us our history, our land-based heritage in melody and harmony, in voice, guitar and banjo.
Along with conveying our legacies, Berggren’s songs often contain some pearls of advice: Each season has its own lessons, whichever direction you roam / Slow down and savor each moment, you’ll know why you feel at home.
“Feel at home.” That’s why we live here, many of us, despite the region’s drawbacks, both real and perceived – we feel at home.
Sharp-eyed readers may have noticed that Professor Berggren spells “Grasse” both with and without an “e.” They’re both right. Why? Stay tuned: It’s a topic we will ponder on a future Occasion.
Meanwhile, come to TAUNY next Friday night and listen, sing along if you’d like, and discover some of our region’s heritage in song, in our land where the seven rivers run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.