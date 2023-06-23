An Occasional Word: Streetwise

We continue our Occasional habit of stealing headlines from other sources, this time begging forgiveness from Google, which we doubt will care, having bigger fish to fry.
On our last Occasion, we pondered whether Harrison Street and Cleaveland Avenue are spelled correctly (the first, yes; the second, no, although somebody got “street” and “avenue” right). Near the end, we posed this extraordinarily important question: Why is Harrison Street a street but Cleaveland Avenue an avenue?
I can name that tune in three words: I don’t know.
Upon closer examination, we discover that Cleaveland Avenue lies between two Streets, Goodrich and Farmer (the latter named for a person, not the profession, incidentally). Has the anomaly to do with sidewalks? Goodrich has them on both sides, except for the last several feet toward State Street on one side, while Farmer has them on just one side, except for the last several feet toward State on both sides. Cleaveland, despite the panache of “avenue,” has none. So much for that explanation.
I have before me a map of the village of Canton, on the back of the Country Highway Department’s map. In addition to calling Cleaveland Avenue Cleaveland Street and spelling Romoda Drive wrong (Ramoda, as though it’s a telescoping of a hotel chain and a longtime dean at SLU), it reveals that along with streets and avenues, Canton has a boulevard (Howe, which, being narrow, crooked, short and sans sidewalks and median strip, defies the common image of boulevards), drives (Haley, Crary), roads (Mildon), a Court (College), lanes (Commerce, Canterbury) a Place (Park), a Circle (Hillside) and a Way (Laurentian, which is on the SLU campus so maybe it shouldn’t count).
It has been said of Boston that its streets were laid out following cow paths. The same herd must have been hired by Canton as overpaid consultants, because some of our streets act like they have a similar history. We have two Railroad Avenues, both of which are barely one car wide (another distinguishing feature of Boston streets), and one of which dead-ends. Guess how many other Canton streets don’t go anywhere: Nine, indicates the aforesaid map.
And how many, out of nearly fifty, are not straight? Almost twenty; many sport ninety-degree bends (Crescent, Fisher), as though our bovine consultants decided it was time to head to the barn. At one of these, Woods Drive becomes Rushton Drive, such that adjoining houses are 40 Woods and 15 Rushton. This is another Boston trick.
Further, among all sixteen reported miles of streets – which laid out end to end would stretch from Canton to Waddington – how many traditional, neat, simple four-corner intersections? Only seven, out of about ninety. At one, the cross street changes from Powers to Mildon (see “Boston trick” above).
No wonder visitors have a hard time finding their way around town. Heck, we’ve lived in Canton for 46 years, and so do we sometimes: do we want Church Street or Chapel Street? Which Railroad Avenue? East Main, West Main or main Main?
Main, declares All-Knowing Google, is the most popular street name in America. Others are State, most common tree species (Pine, Maple) and Pleasant, all of which Canton contributes. But that raises the question, does anyplace have an Unpleasant Steet?
Maybe we should all move to the country. They’re all called roads, or, redundantly, “street roads” (Judson, Miner) out there – aren’t they?
