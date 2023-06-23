An Occasional Word: Streetwise

There is one of two Railroad Avenues. Do you know where the other is? Google Maps

 Tom Graser

We continue our Occasional habit of stealing headlines from other sources, this time begging forgiveness from Google, which we doubt will care, having bigger fish to fry.

On our last Occasion, we pondered whether Harrison Street and Cleaveland Avenue are spelled correctly (the first, yes; the second, no, although somebody got “street” and “avenue” right). Near the end, we posed this extraordinarily important question: Why is Harrison Street a street but Cleaveland Avenue an avenue?

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.