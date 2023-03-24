Last time, we pontificated on several aspects of backyard syrup-making, finishing with the observation that we did it mostly for fun and for bonding with our kids and neighbors.
Fun? Sometimes sleet attacked our backyard operation. Once, somebody driving by late at night spotted the lurid boiling fires in our driveway (maple trees do not observe 9-to-5 workdays, but we had to) and careened in, hollering that our house was burning. Our neighbor’s geese decided to start a family in the shed where we parked our gear; trust me, you do not want to tangle with an outraged goose that is defending its nest. We tipped the evaporator over, spilling carefully tended sap, and tripped over the stacks of slab wood we’d collected to feed our hungry conflagrations.
But for all that, it was a bonding experience because it was a learning experience, especially for our children, who were still in the single digits in those far-away days. They acquired a sense of responsibility when the fire was getting low; acceptance of disappointment when a batch didn’t come out right; awareness that if one way isn’t working, it’s OK to try some other way; an understanding that good things take time; and the glow of achievement when finally we poured our own hard-earned syrup onto pancakes or French toast and laughed over stories about making it, stories that have become part of our family lore.
They learned that syrup doesn’t come effortlessly from a bottle. To this day, in restaurants they ask if it’s real or some phony concoction cobbled together from corn syrup and artificial coloring of unknown origin.
They also learned not to stick their fingers into sap with steam rolling off of it.
And we all came to appreciate how nature’s elemental forces -- temperature, sunlight, photosynthesis, gravity and more – work in miraculous tandem. We learned to be grateful to Indigenous peoples of centuries past who taught invading Europeans -- our ancestors -- how to harvest the most natural of sweeteners, only to see those invaders drive them off their sacred lands.
And we all realized why honest-to-goodness syrup costs as much as it does, owing to the hours and labor and care that go into making it just right.
“Sugaring” (shouldn’t that be “syruping”?) is a frantic, fleeting arc in the North Country’s year, a milestone that, along with red-winged blackbirds and the first hints of pussy willows, marks the turning of the seasons. Before we know it, the trees will have budded, shutting down professionals and back-yard hobbyists both.
Meantime, avail yourselves of the sweetness. The last Maple Weekend for this year is fast upon us. Find an Open House so you can see how it’s done. Savor the warm golden nectar of fresh maple syrup, maple sugar molded into tiny men and women and maple leaves, and maple cotton candy, said to be a North Country invention. Allow time to talk; producers, whether in a steaming state-of-the-art sugarhouse or on a street corner in the village’s Martin Tract, are generally a garrulous lot, happy to explain what’s going on, answer questions or just gab. Above all, buy real, buy local. And hope your children and theirs, for generations to come, will have the opportunity to experience this most iconic of North Country traditions.
