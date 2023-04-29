With apologies to William Shakespeare, who probably won’t mind because he died 407 years ago this month, that is the question when it comes to knowing how to spell the name of the river that flows through Canton.

It all depends on which naming story you choose to believe. One advances either the sawgrass (no “e”) at its confluence with the St. Lawrence that the Mohawks – who already had a perfectly good name for the river, by the way -- still use to weave baskets, or the grass-filled meadows there. Another says it was named for – take a deep breath – Francois Joseph Paul, le Comte de [the Count of] Grasse, a French nobleman and navy admiral whose heroics contributed to the surrender of the bewildered British at Yorktown in 1781, ending the American Revolution. Or maybe it was an early French explorer in our region, a Monsieur de Grasse. Whatever, the hamlet of Degrasse also recalls one of those long-ago gentlemen. Note, though, that the place’s name isn’t arranged quite like the person’s. And, incidentally, that it was earlier called Monterey, which is in California and also Mexico, where it sports a double “r.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.