With apologies to William Shakespeare, who probably won’t mind because he died 407 years ago this month, that is the question when it comes to knowing how to spell the name of the river that flows through Canton.
It all depends on which naming story you choose to believe. One advances either the sawgrass (no “e”) at its confluence with the St. Lawrence that the Mohawks – who already had a perfectly good name for the river, by the way -- still use to weave baskets, or the grass-filled meadows there. Another says it was named for – take a deep breath – Francois Joseph Paul, le Comte de [the Count of] Grasse, a French nobleman and navy admiral whose heroics contributed to the surrender of the bewildered British at Yorktown in 1781, ending the American Revolution. Or maybe it was an early French explorer in our region, a Monsieur de Grasse. Whatever, the hamlet of Degrasse also recalls one of those long-ago gentlemen. Note, though, that the place’s name isn’t arranged quite like the person’s. And, incidentally, that it was earlier called Monterey, which is in California and also Mexico, where it sports a double “r.”
And which river spelling is correct? No one knows, or wants to put an end to such a popular topic of spirited arguments in taverns, hunting clubs, restaurants, cocktail parties, church suppers, bullhead feeds, weddings, funerals, and political caucuses all across the county.
Nor can the state of New York make up its mind. (Surprised?) The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is rooted in the “anti-e” camp. Witness its sign for Lampson Falls, pictured. Whereas the Department of Transportation (DOT) rides the “pro-e” road; read the signs at the bridges in Canton, also pictured.
I wonder if this is symbolic of our country’s current partisan chasm. Republicans claim to be for less government (except when it comes to people whose beliefs they disapprove of), so must be “anti-e’ers.” Why waste all that money on needless “e’s” when it could be better spent on, say, a border wall to keep out impoverished Hispanics yearning to be free? Meanwhile, Democrats, generally less ignited by fears of government overreach, might therefore be “pro-e’ers.” They’re vilified for seeking crises to throw money at anyway, so why not sink our hard-earned tax dollars into a few “e’s”?
Me? I’m an Independent. I don’t care how you spell it.
In defense of both the pros and antis, geographic spelling is generally about as consistent as April weather. A few years ago, the aforementioned state DOT posted its familiar green and white signs at all four approaches to the main intersection in Pierrepont, and three of them were spelled differently.
Coming in one way, you arrived at “Pierpoint,” which is how many people pronounce it, so maybe that’s how it should be spelled. Another entrance had drivers braking for “Pierrepoint,” which as the saying goes may be close enough for government work, while the third displayed the correct (I think) “Pierrepont,” which is French for “Stone Bridge.” How the fourth portal had it I don’t remember, but it was one of those three, DOT’s engineers perhaps having run out of alternatives.
