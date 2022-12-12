Private immigration detention is safe

Andrew Arthur

On his campaign website, then-candidate Joe Biden vowed to “end for-profit detention centers,” asserting tendentiously that “no business should profit from the suffering of desperate people fleeing violence.”

“For-profit” in this context is a pejorative used to describe privately run detention facilities, and such assertions elide many key facts — including that federal law requires certain aliens be detained and that these private facilities must comply with the same detention standards federal facilities are expected to meet and do so in a cost-effective manner — in substituting base emotion for reason.

