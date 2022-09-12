My journey with Queen Elizabeth II began when I was only 7. It was June 29, 1973, and Her Majesty came to my hometown of Scarborough to open our brand-new Civic Centre.
Even today, almost 50 years later, I can vividly recall the excitement in my household and of my neighbours and at my primary school ahead of the Queen’s arrival. Our classrooms gave pride of place to a portrait of Her Majesty, and our teachers explained the importance of the Queen’s trip to our town.
In the leadup to her visit, my mom and dad, joined by my grandparents at Sunday dinners, told us story after story of our Queen who lived in far-off England, an ocean away.
Both of my grandmothers regaled us with their personal memories from the time another Queen named Elizabeth — now known as the Queen Mother — arrived in Canada. Each had turned out to see her and King George VI in Toronto in 1939.
When the big day arrived, my parents took my siblings and me to Thomson Park so we could see the Queen and her consort, Prince Philip, drive up Brimley Road. We stood for hours, waiting excitedly for the big moment.
I remember the police motorcycles that preceded her motorcade and how the intersection at Brimley and Lawrence Avenue was blocked. Then suddenly, all those around me started clapping, cheering and waving the Canadian flag.
The Queen had arrived.
Unfortunately, I lost out. Being the youngest in the family, I was also the shortest. I saw the limousine but not the Queen.
Perhaps I was disappointed. I don’t recall.
But what I do remember, and even more so today upon her passing, is how that day the Queen made me feel part of something much larger than myself. And that feeling, first developed when I was a kid back in Scarborough, has remained with me ever since.
I was born to parents of British heritage — our first immigrant ancestors had arrived from the United Kingdom to what became Canada in the 1830s. Yet despite the passage of time and decades, the connection to the Queen and our history remained a foundational part of Milnes family patriotism.
Through Her Majesty, I was linked to the great Commonwealth of Nations, one that stretched from Canada to Africa and Asia, India and all places in between. The citizens of that commonwealth were not foreigners to me; they were cousins. And their countries were not mysterious to me, nor mine to them.
At least in my young mind.
Later as I grew older and entered university, I heard professors sometimes sneer when Her Majesty and the monarchy were mentioned. They told us that our continued connection to the gracious lady — though they did not describe her as such — meant that my parents and grandparents lived in a Canada that was colonial and subservient. And that we should be embarrassed by that “fact.”
But I never was.
The idea that my parents and those like them saw themselves as juniors to Britain was false. Instead, with the Queen as our head of state, they viewed Canada as the future, what the United Kingdom might have become before its post-war decline.
That was the point so many of my professors missed. They didn’t understand that the future multicultural reality had arrived, and it was called Canada, and it was already unfolding in my little neighbourhood in Scarborough.
My parents, like their parents before them, carried within them a confident nationalism that understood Canada had bypassed Britain. We were engaged in building a new country on this side of the Atlantic, with the Queen and the ageless institutions she represented as its anchor.
My family embraced the immigrants from Uganda and Pakistan that began to arrive in our neighbourhood in the 1970s in large part because those nations were also part of the Commonwealth. These “immigrants,” as my parents told us, were already family.
And so, Queen Elizabeth became a pillar of my own Canadian nationalism. To be one of her Canadian subjects was to be part of the magic and mystery that only the Canadian monarchy provides.
As I grew up, I’d watch the Queen’s many trips to communities across Canada. From east to west and then north to the Arctic’s vastness, Her Majesty knew the peoples and regions of our nation like no other. In this era of reconciliation with indigenous peoples, let us recall that it was that Queen who was among the first who highlighted Canada’s indigenous reality and its contributions to Canadians — and the world.
The Queen’s Canadian journey was a remarkable one. Through 70 years on the throne, she shared our triumphs, joys and difficulties.
She also evolved as we did. Her Majesty most often was leading the way toward modernization of the monarchy without us realizing it. Then she watched in royal silence as we took all the credit ourselves.
We have lost more than a monarch today. We have lost a cherished part of ourselves and Canada itself.
Our nation has lost a steadfast friend. But the loss is much deeper than that.
We have lost one of our own. A lady from across an ocean who knew Canada and Canadians more than we sometimes knew ourselves.
Arthur Milnes lives in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. A historian and writer, his 13 books include studies of Prime Ministers Sir John A. Macdonald, Sir Wilfrid Laurier and others. He is the in-house historian at the Frontenac Club Hotel in Kingston. He also is a Fellow of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society.
