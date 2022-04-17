Ethically, Democrats in Albany are in free fall

WATERTOWN — How have Democrats in Albany abused the public’s trust? Let me count the ways.
Less than eight months on the job, Brian A. Benjamin resigned last week after being arrested on federal charges of campaign finance fraud. He had a questionable background and should not have been appointed. But Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul ignored the red flags and named him to the post anyway.
Benjamin previously served as a state senator representing Harlem. He launched a bid for New York City comptroller in late 2020 but lost in last year’s Democratic primary to Bradford S. Lander, a member of the City Council who ultimately won the comptroller’s race.
A nonprofit news organization called The City, which specializes in investigative journalism on issues pertinent to New York City, published stories of dubious donations to then-state Sen. Benjamin’s campaign. Numerous individuals discovered that contributions had been made to his campaign in their names without their consent — one of them was a 2-year-old child.
The campaign wanted to take advantage of the benefits offered through the New York City Election Campaign Finance Fund, which matches small donations from city residents to candidates for NYC offices. The City interviewed three people who said money was given in their names but that they had never heard of Benjamin.
“The three men — and a toddler — are among 23 individuals who were recorded as giving donations to the Benjamin 2021 campaign fund via an intermediary named Michael Murphy. Each name is associated with a $250 money order, Campaign Finance Board records show. The City variously called and knocked on doors for each of the donors, listed in campaign records as residing in every borough except Staten Island,” according to a story published Jan. 4, 2021. “Under New York City’s recently enhanced public campaign financing program, the first $100 of each of those donations is potentially eligible for $800 in taxpayer-supplied matching dollars. Donations must come from the named contributor’s own funds. CFB records show Benjamin’s campaign identified 21 of the contributions Murphy steered to Benjamin as match-eligible — adding up to $16,800 in possible public dollars.”
Benjamin’s campaign responded to the article by declaring that it would relinquish the funds donated in the names of these 23 people. Questions raised about these contributions and other financial transactions led to the federal investigation and charges being filed Tuesday against Benjamin.
The City also revealed that Benjamin served on the board of NextPoint Acquisition Corp., which bought a California-based firm that charged outrageous interest rates on loans taken out by people who had poor credit histories. Benjamin resigned from the board in March 2021, but he kept his stock in the company that would pay off big time when he sold it.
“Newly appointed Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin stands to make a hefty profit from insider stock he holds in a company that arranges loans with interest rates up to 500% and has been sued repeatedly, The City has learned,” a Sept. 7 article reported. “The Harvard Business School grad got the inside edge via his role as a founding board member of NextPoint Acquisition Corp., an investment firm that earlier this year bought the oft-sued California firm LoanMe, records show. Benjamin resigned from NextPoint’s board in March, but kept his stock. The City estimates that Benjamin could net a hefty $80,000 profit off what appears to be his initial $4,100 investment if he sold the stock tomorrow on the Toronto Stock Exchange where it’s traded. The California-based LoanMe arranges small personal and business loans for borrowers with troubled credit histories, using banks in states with few restrictions on interest rates. LoanMe borrowers are then on the hook for interest rates of 98% to 500%, plus fees, according to rates in some states posted on the company’s website.
“LoanMe does no business in New York because interest rates on most loans are by law capped at 16% per annum. The state considers rates higher than 25% to be criminal. LoanMe has been sued 33 times in seven states in the last five years, records show. The firm has settled all but two of those lawsuits under terms that remain sealed, records show. In some suits, consumers charged that LoanMe bombarded them with texts and robo calls pushing them to take out loans. In others, borrowers alleged LoanMe employed similar harassment if they were late with payments. Some borrowers have also alleged LoanMe reported to credit rating agencies that they still owed money even after they’d paid their debts — an erroneous claim they said destroyed their credit.”
Isn’t this considered predatory lending? Aren’t Democrats supposed to stand against such practices?
Granted, no criminal charges had yet been filed against Benjamin when Hochul appointed him to succeed her as lieutenant governor. And any court of law needs to presume his innocence until a jury’s verdict.
However, there were plenty of fishy issues surrounding Benjamin. The newly formed Hochul administration was negligent in its duty to sufficiently vet him as the No. 2 in the Executive Chamber.
Seeing how former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo dashed for the exit door under a cloud of scandal, you’d expect Hochul to take necessary precautions while ascending to the top spot. But she and the people surrounding her were careless in their selection process. This was her first major decision as governor, so it reflects very poorly on her record.
This hasn’t been the only blemish that Hochul has displayed. She promised to clean house when she became governor. She also said she would usher in a new era of transparency in the executive branch.
She’s failed on both counts.
For some bizarre reason, Dr. Howard Zucker was allowed to remain state health commissioner for nearly a month after Hochul took over. He should have been the first person she booted. Zucker sat silently by while Cuomo co-opted the state Health Department to conceal data related to the number of nursing home residents who died as a result of COVID-19.
And Hochul permitted James J. Malatras to remain SUNY chancellor for more than three months despite his well-known history of verbally abusing subordinates. Why didn’t she make good on her promise to restore confidence in state government?
Hochul appointed Dr. Mary T. Bassett to succeed Zucker as state health commissioner. She has refused to conduct an internal investigation into why DOH officials and staffers went along with Cuomo’s plan to conceal the truth. How can she expect to improve the agency she now leads when she ignores the ways in which it was corrupted?
Hochul is not the only Democrat to sidestep accountability. While they pressured Cuomo to resign, state legislators refused to carry out impeachment proceedings. This would have brought all the allegations of wrongdoing to light and, if he was convicted, may have prohibited him from seeking elective office again. They chose to sweep everything under the rug.
They also violated the state constitution by engaging in partisan gerrymandering while drawing legislative and congressional districts for this year’s elections. If lawmakers aren’t going to follow the laws they help create, why are they in office? Voters approved an amendment to the state constitution to ban partisan gerrymandering, so Democratic legislators have refused to adhere to the will of the people.
And their latest stunt: Democrats are working on a bill that would alter state election law to allow Benjamin to remove himself from the primary ballot for lieutenant governor. It’s obvious they’re doing this so that Hochul can save face and won’t have to run with Benjamin if by some miracle he’s elected in the primary. Changing the rule this late in the game shows how desperate they are to cling to power.
Someone should offer a valid reason why any Democrat in Albany should be trusted. One-party rule in New York has been disastrous, and we’re suffering the effects of the Democrats’ lack of ethics.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
