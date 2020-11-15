WATERTOWN — Since early October, an inactive email account of mine has been deluged with messages from the Trump campaign pleading for money.
It’s baffling how campaign staffers for President Donald Trump stumbled across my email address (all of the messages have come from the Trump Make America Great Again Committee). Believing it may have been hacked, I haven’t used it for more than a year.
Important people who communicated with me through this email destination were directed to other accounts, so it’s obvious that anything coming in after a certain point is irrelevant. I’ll label all the Trump campaign messages as non-essential — but entertaining!
It began Oct. 7. The first email advised me that Vice President Mike Pence would debate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris that evening. So, of course, the group needed my financial assistance — which I very eagerly did not provide.
That email was one of eight I received on that date: two from DonaldJTrump.com, four from Donald J. Trump, one from Official Trump Campaign Store and one from Mike Pence.
Pence’s email (OK, let’s pretend for a moment that he actually wrote it) was sent after the debate. Funny, he doesn’t say a thing about the fly that camped out on his head for a couple of minutes! Perhaps no one on his staff had the nerve to tell him how silly he looked.
The fundraising emails have continued pouring in every day. They have come from Donald J. Trump, Mike Pence, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump 1000 Club, Trump Match Alert, President Trump and Vice President Pence, Trump Donor List, Trump FEC Deadline, Vote for President Trump, and Trump Finance, as well as separate messages from Lara Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.
Hmm, nothing from Ivanka Trump or Jared Kushner. Were they soliciting money for Joe Biden’s campaign?
On Oct. 22, I received an email from Melania Trump. It offered me the 2021 Trump calendar.
Given how recent events have turned out (not in the president’s favor), it’s a good guess that every month of this calendar will display a different photo of an unemployed Donald Trump playing golf at one of his lavish resorts.
The campaign emails were ramped up beginning Nov. 4. You know, the day after Trump lost the general election. The dramatic subject lines have told the story:
n “They want to STEAL this Election from us. I need YOU to fight back.” (from Donald J. Trump)
n “The Radical Left. We can’t let them steal this Election.” (DEFEND THE ELECTION)
n “Don’t let the Democrats manipulate the results. DEFEND the election.” (DonaldJTrump.com)
n “The Election will be under attack. Fight back and increase your impact by 1000%.” (DEFEND PRESIDENT TRUMP)
n “The Left doesn’t want OUR president to WIN. We need YOU to DEFEND the Election results.” (Mike Pence)
Here’s an interesting message from Nov. 7: “This has gone too far. The potential voter fraud is unprecedented.”
It’s amusing to parse the rhetoric here. The sender (Election Defense) wants me to believe that voter fraud this year has been on a scale unlike anything we’ve ever seen.
But some people may gloss over the pertinent phrase here: “Potential.” This indicates a projection on the part of the writer, something that’s purely hypothetical.
Yes, anything qualifying as “potential” could wind up being “unprecedented.” That’s because something you deem as a possibility will be as extreme as you can imagine, depending on how horrible you want to make the issue appear.
Interestingly, this message sums up Trump’s post-election mindset. He’s urging his supporters to become angry over some level of voter fraud (not voter fraud that’s actually occurring, mind you, but that he’s conjuring in his head).
Of course, the claims of widespread voter fraud are complete nonsense. And his campaign is losing its arguments in court after court. Its cases are getting tossed because it presents no evidence to back up its assertions.
While I haven’t seen this in any of my emails, others who have been similarly deluged said fundraising pleas have included tiny print detailing how at least some of the money will go toward retiring campaign debt. So he’s riling people up with bogus claims of voter fraud so they’ll fork over cash, allowing him to (here’s a novel idea for Trump) pay his bills!
Trump has finally found himself trapped by reality. He clearly lost the election, but he’s too immature to admit it.
So he spews lie after lie about voter fraud in an attempt to persuade Americans that he came out on top. He can’t overcome the need to throw one last hissy fit.
Rather than spending his last few months in office doing something comprehensive and meaningful about the novel coronavirus pandemic, Trump will end his time at the White House by sulking about losing this election. Like just about every other moment of his life, he will ignore the needs of others to fixate on himself.
What a sad legacy Trump will leave. He may wish to send me an email about how I’m wrong here, but my inbox is already full.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net.
