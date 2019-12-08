When newsmakers control news decisions, people are justified in raising questions about their motives. One media company has recently made headlines over this very dilemma.
Michael Bloomberg has officially become a Democratic candidate for president. This isn’t his first go-round with the idea. He considered it in 2016 but opted to stay out of the race.
With a net worth of $54 billion, Bloomberg certainly has the financial resources to make this an interesting race. I’ve already begun seeing his ads on television.
But the news organization co-founded by the former mayor of New York City has a complicated policy when it comes to covering his activities. Bloomberg LP reporters will be allowed to write about his campaign, but the firm announced that it won’t investigate Bloomberg himself.
This creates a problem that goes right to the heart of responsible journalism.
“We will write about virtually all aspects of this presidential contest in much the same way as we have done so far,” Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait told Bloomberg News staff members in a Nov. 24 memo, according to an article published that day by Politico. “We will describe who is winning and who is losing. We will look at policies and their consequences. We will carry polls; we will interview candidates; and we will track their campaigns, including Mike’s.”
But taking an in-depth look into sensitive details about Bloomberg is off limits. This has long been a practice at Bloomberg News, particularly when he served as New York City’s mayor.
Bloomberg LP also suspended its editorial board; some of the opinion writers have joined the campaign. Since the opinions expressed through the news organization reflect the candidate’s personal views, there didn’t seem to be another other choice here. The company, though, will continue to publish columns submitted by its roster of contributors.
To provide “balance” for Bloomberg’s challengers, the news organization will apply this same policy to all Democratic candidates. It will report on their campaigns but won’t conduct investigations into the individuals.
This hands-off approach, however, apparently isn’t being extended to one particular Republican candidate. Bloomberg News will continue investigating President Donald Trump and his administration.
It makes sense for journalists to do this as Trump makes decisions every day that affect millions of people. So it’s proper for Bloomberg News to carry on with this.
But the company’s practice of creating coverage boundaries for Democratic presidential candidates is preposterous! One of these people could become president, and it’s crucial for voters to have as much information as possible about them.
To no one’s surprise, Trump didn’t take this news well.
“President Trump’s re-election campaign said it no longer would approve credentials for Bloomberg News reporters after the company said it wouldn’t investigate Democratic presidential candidates while its owner, Mike Bloomberg, sought the party’s nomination,” according to a story published Monday by the Wall Street Journal. “It isn’t known what effect the Trump campaign policy might have without a similar decision by the White House. Bloomberg News occupies one of a handful of permanent seats in the White House press corps travel pool, which means a Bloomberg News reporter is with Mr. Trump wherever he travels, including campaign events. A White House spokesman declined to comment, but Mr. Trump weighed in on Twitter Monday evening.”
Here’s what the president had to say:
“Mini Mike Bloomberg has instructed his third rate news organization not to investigate him or any Democrat, but to go after President Trump, only. The Failing New York Times thinks that is O.K., because their hatred & bias is so great they can’t even see straight. It’s not O.K.!”
Putting aside the childish demeanor of his response, Trump is correct on this issue: What Bloomberg News is doing is not OK.
The company leaves itself open to accusations of bias. And, of course, it leads Bloomberg’s critics to paint the rest of us in the news industry with a very broad brush of suspicion.
Bloomberg LP offers excellent news articles, opinion columns and editorials on a variety of issues. But it’s damaging its journalistic credibility with such a controversial move.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net.
