WATERTOWN — White House officials dismissed the break-in as a “third-rate burglary” that shouldn’t concern the president.
However, this was the first of many lies the Nixon administration would publicly tell about the Watergate scandal. With half a century of perspective, it’s easy to see why we became so cynical about politics — and how politicians continue to earn our cynicism.
The two years between the break-in at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee on June 17, 1972, and the resignation of President Richard M. Nixon on Aug. 9, 1974, were bewildering. The biggest questions about the controversy revolved around who ordered and planned the break-in, how the burglars were able to carry it out and why they did it.
The Watergate scandal served as the textbook example of the adage, “It’s not the crime; it’s the cover-up,” showing what dooms people more than anything is trying to conceal the initial act. Nixon secretly recorded what would become the smoking gun that would sink his tenure in the Oval Office. He admitted to White House counsel John Dean on audiotape that he knew how to obtain $1 million to keep the suspects quiet.
One of the interesting tidbits about the break-in is that it was a piece of tape of a different kind that led to the burglars getting nabbed. Night watchman Frank Wills observed adhesive tape on the latch of a door in the basement of the residential complex.
He said he didn’t become suspicious the first time he saw the tape preventing the door from locking. But when tape was placed over the latch a second time after the first piece had been removed, he knew something was up. So he notified police, who caught the burglars in the DNC office.
Another fascinating bit of trivia is that the June 17 incident was actually the second break-in at the DNC headquarters. Some bugs placed on phones May 11 needed repairs, so they decided to go back in. Imagine how history could have been altered had the burglars not made a return trip.
At first, many people viewed the break-in as a campaign caper gone awry. But persistent reporting, led by The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, began connecting the burglars to Nixon’s re-election committee and to senior personnel working in the White House.
Nixon indeed became very concerned early on about the break-in. It’s during this period that he sealed his own fate. The tapes he made show he wanted to provide hush money to the burglars as well as order the FBI not to look into the matter any further.
Americans knew that public officials could be crooked. We had heard numerous stories about politicians taking bribes while pushing policy ideas to favor one group or another.
But the Watergate scandal was on a scale of corruption that few people could have imagined. The break-in turned out to be a small part of a larger campaign to disrupt the Democrats and clear the path for Nixon to remain in the White House.
This involved a group of truly dedicated individuals who agreed to engage in illegal activities to influence the result of an election. And what unnerved Americans the most was that the person leading this charge was the president of the United States!
When we finally saw the Watergate scandal for what it was — partisan politics at its worst — many people began to disengage in the electoral process. If corruption was so tempting that it now afflicted the Oval Office, who can we trust with the power of government?
Nixon threw another wrench into this situation a few years later. Speaking with David Frost during a televised interview in 1977, Nixon asserted, “Well when the president does it, that means that it is not illegal.”
Being the kind of person he was, Nixon likely couldn’t help displaying such arrogance when questioned about the Watergate scandal. He was defiant to the very end, insisting publicly that he did no wrong.
The Watergate controversy became the benchmark for all future political scandals. It’s used to gauge how bad an incident is and whether punitive measures are necessary.
It’s a classic Shakespearean tragedy of someone reaching for power, obtaining it and then abusing the public trust to retain it before being crushed. History is littered with these stories, and it’s astounding that they continue to occur — particularly how much damage they cause our nation, our fellow citizens and those who get caught up in the corruption.
But sadly, the past keeps repeating itself. We’re now learning new details about the effort to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election through the violence insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.
We can only hope that enough Americans care about preserving our experiment in self-government to reject once and for all the underlying falsehoods that incited the attack. Our role as a world leader depends on the strength of our system, so let’s turn our backs on corruption and pursue the justice that will keep us moving forward.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
