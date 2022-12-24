WATERTOWN — Certain foods evoke wonderful memories.
One of those for me is a cake made with a renowned brand of candy. A single taste brings me back to cherished times with members of my family. And those who produced this sweet treat made holiday wishes come true for generations of Chicagoans.
The Marshall Field & Co. department store in the city’s downtown reflected the spirit of Christmas for many decades. Staff members went out of their way to decorate the establishment so elegantly.
If you were downtown, you couldn’t miss the store. The iconic bronze clock protruding from the entrance of the Marshall Field’s on State Street serves as a popular meeting place. Norman Rockwell used the clock to create his cover for the Saturday Evening Post on Nov. 3, 1945.
Eating a meal in the Walnut Room was a rare privilege for customers. Wait times to get inside often stretched to three hours. (The Walnut Room was the first restaurant ever opened inside a department store.)
The centerpiece of the store’s holiday appeal once people came inside was the massive Christmas tree. It was so tall that it could be seen by shoppers on every level of Marshall Field’s.
What drew numerous people to the store every season were the magnificent window displays. Seeing the windows became a ritual for many at Christmastime.
This included my family. Each year, my mother would walk us several blocks to the Rock Island train station in our South Side neighborhood and take us downtown. Then we made our way to Marshall Field’s to bask in the magic of the store’s holiday windows.
For years, the windows told the story of Aunt Holly and Uncle Mistletoe. These individuals were created in the mid-1940s as a response to the growing popularity of one seasonal character originated at Montgomery Ward, a competing department store in Chicago.
OK, Aunt Holly and Uncle Mistletoe never become as internationally beloved as did Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. But they were favorites for scores of families who made the pilgrimage to Marshall Field’s every season.
An upscale business, Marshall Field’s satisfied its loyal customer base with exceptional service and high-quality items. For many years, the establishment fared quite well.
Marshall Field, who eventually took over the company, became very wealthy as a result. He contributed money to create the Field Museum of Natural History, which is named in his honor. He also partnered with John D. Rockefeller to found the University of Chicago.
The department store didn’t merely cater to people’s desire for fine merchandise — it appealed to their taste buds as well. When the business took over the Frederick & Nelson Co. department stores in Seattle in the 1920s, it inherited a classic candy.
Frederick & Nelson created a brand of chocolates called Frango Mints. This treat found a home in Chicago and has been beloved ever since.
Beginning in 1929, the mints were produced in a kitchen on the 13th floor of the Marshall Field’s store on State Street in the city’s downtown. But the employees couldn’t keep up with demand for the mints, so the store outsourced this task to Gertrude Hawk Chocolates in Dunmore, Pa., in 1999.
This move irked the store’s customers. Production of the candy returned to Chicago in 2017 with Garrett Brands (which makes another iconic Chicago food item, Garrett Popcorn) taking over.
How popular did these confections become? Here’s a clue: They inspired the publishing of the Frango Chocolate Cookbook.
Given that the Frango brand was so closely linked to Chicago, its future was put into question when a distinctly non-Chicago entity absorbed the Marshall Field’s enterprise. Federated Department Stores acquired Marshall Field’s in 2005 and slapped Chicagoans in the face by changing its name.
It wasn’t just the fact that the Marshall Field’s identity was being lost that saddened so many residents of my hometown. It was the particular name that would replace it that infuriated an entire city:
Macy’s!
When you hear the word “Macy’s,” you don’t think of Chicago. For those of us from the Windy City, this conjures images of the smug, arrogant New Yorkers who believe the world ends at their municipal boundaries.
Federated Department Stores owned Macy’s. And despite the backlash, the corporation decided that this was a better brand than the one we all knew and loved.
The name change is still controversial. For the past 17 years, protesters have gathered outside the State Street store downtown to demand the business revert to being called Marshall Field’s — all to no avail.
One recipe for the chocolates has been a favorite of my family for as long as I can remember. There have been few birthday celebrations among my seven siblings where a Frango mint cake hasn’t taken center stage.
I hadn’t made a Frango mint cake for a few years, so I decided to bake one last weekend. People can use any mint chocolate they like for this recipe.
But because I’m a purist when it comes to baking, I simply had to obtain Frango mints! And since the closest Macy’s is at the Destiny USA mall, I needed to travel to Syracuse to get them.
This normally wouldn’t be a big problem. But the time leading up to Christmas can be incredibly hectic.
This was the case for me, but it didn’t matter. I wanted to make my Frango mint cake with genuine Frango mints! So off to Syracuse I went.
I procured my Frango mints and returned home to bake my cake. And it turned out wonderfully, if I say so myself! It received rave reviews from the other people in my home.
It’s fun to roll old traditions with new friends. This can start something unique that could last for years.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
