A news item recently published in the Watertown Daily Times reiterated to readers that Mary Jane makes for a dreadful traveling companion.
“U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding travelers that possessing and transporting marijuana over the international border remains illegal under federal law. Although medical and recreational marijuana may be legal in Canada and in many U.S. states, including New York, the sale, possession, production and distribution of marijuana or the facilitation remain illegal under U.S. law,” according to the story published Jan. 19. “Requirements for international travelers desiring to enter the United States are governed by and conducted in accordance with federal law, which supersedes state laws. Consequently, crossing the border or arriving at a U.S. port of entry in violation of this law may result in denied admission, seizure, fines, apprehension and detention of a vehicle in lieu of payment.”
One motorist found out the hard way that authorities aren’t kidding around.
“A 24-year-old Canadian man was arrested [Jan. 20] for allegedly possessing 11 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of roughly $24,000 while attempting to cross the border at the Massena Port of Entry. In a news release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said officers at the port of entry encountered a passenger vehicle that was registered in New York and was being driven by the Canadian man. They said that during the primary inspection, they received notification from the National Crime Information Center that the plates on the vehicle were invalid,” a news item in the Times reported Jan. 21. “Officers conducted a preliminary search of the vehicle and allegedly discovered 11 vacuum-sealed packages in the trunk. The vehicle was subsequently escorted to a secondary area for further examination. Officials said a complete physical examination of the trunk revealed the packages contained a green leafy substance that tested positive for the properties of marijuana. The driver was taken into custody and processed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers. Following processing, the driver and marijuana were turned over to New York State Police. They said the driver faces a felony charge of first-degree criminal possession of cannabis and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while the registration was suspended.”
This presents a conundrum for residents of both Canada and New York. The use of medicinal cannabis and recreational marijuana is legal throughout The Great White North and the Empire State. So why shouldn’t people be allowed to move back and forth between these two jurisdictions with the substance?
Reefer Madness — that’s why! Responding to the misguided and very outdated fears expressed by constituents, U.S. lawmakers have not moved an inch toward decriminalizing marijuana use or possession.
The most they’ve done in recent years is to consider the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act, a measure to allow financial institutions to conduct transactions with medicinal cannabis or recreational marijuana businesses. Under federal law, doing so would amount to money laundering.
The federal government classifies marijuana as a Schedule 1 drug, in the same category as heroin and a more severe class than either cocaine or methamphetamine. While this does not thwart states from enacting their own laws, such treatment interferes with how local businesses conduct their operations. Because banks are federally chartered, they may not take in deposits from companies that sell cannabis or marijuana.
Therefore, marijuana dispensaries and medicinal cannabis facilities must find creative ways around the money laundering problem. They just take cash from clients because accepting checks or credit cards would violate this provision of their charters.
As cash-only enterprises, this creates a hazardous situation. These businesses are sitting ducks for criminals looking to score easy money. In some instances, all the thieves need are a firearm, mask and getaway car.
It’s also very inconvenient for the staff members of these businesses. They often are either paid in cash or as independent contractors.
Being paid in cash from a company is risky if this is your only job. How would you explain your income if the IRS demands to review your finances?
Issuing 1099 forms to freelancers has its problems as well. Some states have regulations about how many hours independent contractors can devote to a business and where they can work to warrant a 1099 form. If a government labor agency discovers that an individual or company has run afoul of these rules, they can raise hell.
The SAFE Banking Act was supposed to resolve this problem. It prohibits regulators from taking punitive measures against financial institutions for dealing with legitimate cannabis/marijuana businesses.
But while it’s been proposed several times over the past few years, the bill hasn’t gotten anywhere. As modest and practical a step it would be, even this appears to be out of the realm of possibility for D.C. lawmakers.
So the federal government remains stuck in a rut when it comes to pot. This is a holdover from the hysteria perpetuated during the early part of the 20th century — one steeped in bigotry.
“After the Mexican Revolution of 1910, a wave of Mexican immigrants poured into the southwestern U.S. and helped popularize the recreational use of the drug. Cannabis in Spanish was referred to as ‘marihuana’ or ‘mariguana’ (‘marijuana’ is the Anglicized bastardization). As the drug grew more popular, it was negatively associated with Mexican immigrants. Anti-drug campaigners began to warn against the encroaching ‘Marijuana Menace,’ describing the terrible crimes attributed to the drug and the Mexicans who used it,” according to a Jan. 5, 2018, story published by KQED, a San Francisco-based public TV and ration station. “Widespread unemployment and poverty during the Great Depression furthered resentment and fear of immigrants and minorities and fueled concerns about the perceived ills of the drug that had become associated with them. A flurry of pseudo-research linked the use of the drug to violence, crime and other socially deviant behaviors. Harry J. Anslinger, the first commissioner of the newly created Federal Bureau of Narcotics, insisted that marijuana led to ‘insanity, criminality and death.’ By 1931, 29 states had outlawed it.
“The debut of ‘Reefer Madness’ in 1936, one in a series of anti-marijuana propaganda films released at the time, helped fuel hysteria about the drug. Originally titled ‘Tell Your Children,’ the film centers on a series of hyperbolic events that ensue when innocent high school students are lured into trying marijuana — from a hit-and-run accident to manslaughter, suicide, attempted rape, hallucinations and a rapid descent into madness. Following a lurid national propaganda campaign against the ‘evil weed,’ Congress passed the Marihuana Tax Act of 1937, the first time the drug was regulated and taxed by the government. The statute effectively criminalized marijuana, outlawing its possession and sale and restricting it to individuals who paid an excise tax for certain authorized medical and industrial uses.”
Despite recreational marijuana being approved by the state Legislature last year, numerous communities in Northern New York are falling over themselves to ban pot dispensaries. They’re eager to refuse the tax revenue this would create for them.
But it seems that the many liquor stores found in these same municipalities are just fine. I suppose it’s more socially and morally acceptable to be a drunk than it is a stoner — how enlightened we are!
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
