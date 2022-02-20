WATERTOWN — The value of civil disobedience rests primarily on who’s assessing it.
If the social disorder seemingly advances a cause close to your heart, whatever damage results can be downplayed or justified.
But if you don’t support the motive behind the unrest, problems that follow these disruptions become major crises.
The trucker protest in Canada allows us to examine who’s on what side and why.
Progressives who cheered demonstrations pertaining to racial justice over the last two years suddenly became law-and-order hawks upon seeing this recent movement organized against novel coronavirus mandates.
And conservatives who decried the disturbances in U.S. cities across the country have now discovered their inner anarchist.
Many social justice warriors offered tepid admonishments at best over the enormous amount of vandalism done in numerous communities throughout the nation since the death of George Floyd in May 2020.
They couched their observations with statements such as “Human lives are more important than property” and “Businesses have insurance; they can be rebuilt.”
I’d like to hear them make these same comments when some black churches are targeted for arson.
In a similar vein, those supporting the trucker protests in Canada extol them as a push for individual liberties.
In fact, the movement has come to be called the Freedom Convoy. Proponents overlook the significant financial loss many people are experiencing as a result.
The other commonality these phenomena share is that those victimized by the anger expressed by demonstrators don’t deserve such treatment.
The outrage felt by people responding to racial violence in no way excuses destroying other people’s property.
Believing that their moral indignation gives them license to set businesses and government buildings on fire is an affront to the justice they claim to seek.
And for people who object to Canada’s coronavirus mandates to take out their frustrations on those who don’t make the rules is egregious.
Bottling in the city of Ottawa and impeding international trade by blocking bridges connecting Canada and the United States hurt many in both countries.
Some of those who support the protesters have labeled this a working class demonstration.
But based on polling I’ve seen, I don’t believe it represents how most Canadian truckers view their nation’s coronavirus mandates.
It’s no surprise that people who view themselves as polar opposites when it comes to partisan ideologies commit the same errors.
We’re all human beings and have much in common with each other, despite how different our worldviews may be.
We naturally prioritize the righteousness of causes in which we believe.
This often leads us to diminish rules designed to promote social order.
The “Human lives are more important than property” argument is a textbook example.
Yes, there’s nothing more essential than doing whatever is necessary to save lives and help people flourish.
So it’s true that human lives are more important than property.
But this doesn’t mean we should disregard property rights just because we believe they aren’t as crucial as preserving human life.
We can actually uphold both sets of rights at the same time; striving to maintain one right doesn’t require us to cast aside others.
It’s also interesting to consider the extreme measures that people endorse against those with whom they disagree.
On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the nation’s Emergencies Act.
This was the first time this law has been used since it was passed in 1988.
The Emergencies Act gives the Canadian government far-reaching authority to suspend civil rights and quell dissent.
It borders on dictatorial.
If used against Black Lives Matters protesters, for example, many progressives would denounce this as a step toward fascism.
But they applaud Canadian officials for using incredibly coercive powers to crush the truckers’ demonstrations.
Numerous conservatives called on the U.S. government to use military troops to stop rioting in cities in 2020 and 2021.
However, many of these people would wave their pocket copies of the U.S. Constitution above their heads in decrying the use of service personnel to put down protests over coronavirus mandates, even when they cause mass disruptions.
They’d pontificate about our need to adhere to the Posse Comitatus Act.
Promoting one right doesn’t afford us the luxury of ignoring another right. Make the case for your cause, but don’t claim that pursuing it makes those advocated by others less important.
The civil order we all enjoy requires us to respect the laws that makes this social balance possible.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
