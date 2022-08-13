WATERTOWN — I blame Gerald R. Ford for the hysteria we’re enduring over potential criminal justice moves against Donald J. Trump.
About a month after Richard M. Nixon resigned as president in 1974, Ford granted him a full and unconditional pardon for any crimes he may have committed during his time in the Oval Office. Ford was named vice president in late 1973 after Spiro T. Agnew resigned following revelations of a financial kickback scheme he perpetuated. Ford then ascended to the presidency when Nixon left office at the height of the Watergate scandal.
Ford said he wanted to spare the country the ongoing turmoil we had suffered as a result of Watergate. He believed giving Nixon a get-out-of-jail-free card would help begin to heal those wounds.
“As we are a nation under God, so I am sworn to uphold our laws with the help of God. And I have sought such guidance and searched my own conscience with special diligence to determine the right thing for me to do with respect to my predecessor in this place, Richard Nixon, and his loyal wife and family. Theirs is an American tragedy in which we all have played a part. It could go on and on and on, or someone must write the end to it. I have concluded that only I can do that, and if I can, I must,” Ford said during a speech he delivered Sept. 8 of that year. “There are no historic or legal precedents to which I can turn in this matter, none that precisely fit the circumstances of a private citizen who has resigned the presidency of the United States. But it is common knowledge that serious allegations and accusations hang like a sword over our former president’s head, threatening his health as he tries to reshape his life, a great part of which was spent in the service of this country and by the mandate of its people. After years of bitter controversy and divisive national debate, I have been advised, and I am compelled to conclude that many months and perhaps more years will have to pass before Richard Nixon could obtain a fair trial by jury in any jurisdiction of the United States under governing decisions of the Supreme Court. I deeply believe in equal justice for all Americans, whatever their station or former station. The law, whether human or divine, is no respecter of persons; but the law is a respecter of reality. The facts, as I see them, are that a former president of the United States, instead of enjoying equal treatment with any other citizen accused of violating the law, would be cruelly and excessively penalized either in preserving the presumption of his innocence or in obtaining a speedy determination of his guilt in order to repay a legal debt to society. During this long period of delay and potential litigation, ugly passions would again be aroused. And our people would again be polarized in their opinions. And the credibility of our free institutions of government would again be challenged at home and abroad. In the end, the courts might well hold that Richard Nixon had been denied due process, and the verdict of history would even more be inconclusive with respect to those charges arising out of the period of his presidency, of which I am presently aware.
“But it is not the ultimate fate of Richard Nixon that most concerns me, though surely it deeply troubles every decent and every compassionate person. My concern is the immediate future of this great country. In this, I dare not depend upon my personal sympathy as a longtime friend of the former president nor my professional judgment as a lawyer, and I do not. As president, my primary concern must always be the greatest good of all the people of the United States whose servant I am. As a man, my first consideration is to be true to my own convictions and my own conscience. My conscience tells me clearly and certainly that I cannot prolong the bad dreams that continue to reopen a chapter that is closed. My conscience tells me that only I, as president, have the constitutional power to firmly shut and seal this book. My conscience tells me it is my duty, not merely to proclaim domestic tranquility but to use every means that I have to ensure it. I do believe that the buck stops here, that I cannot rely upon public opinion polls to tell me what is right.”
While there was anger at Ford’s action at the time, perceptions softened over the years. Many people came to believe that Ford had prevented the country from further acrimony. Prosecuting Nixon would have become a huge distraction and divided Americans even more, they reasoned.
That well may be true, but it would be the price we needed to pay to administer justice. The tragedy is that Ford’s rationale can apply to any president accused of engaging in criminal behavior while in office. This literally places presidents above the law.
Look, I admired Ford when he was president. He seemed like a sensible person who had a good head on his shoulders.
(Imagine how emotionally secure he had to be to put up with Chevy Chase’s parodies of him each week on “Saturday Night Live.” Wow, a Republican president who knew how to act like an adult! Those were the days, eh?)
However, Ford actually worsened this political dilemma for us. We can never hold sitting or former presidents accountable for their illegal acts because it would be too traumatic for the nation. Must be nice!
Trump’s cult members are outraged because a search warrant was executed at his Mar-a-Lago home to reclaim classified documents he took without authorization. They claim that the Biden administration is abusing its power by going after a political rival — and some of them are advocating violence in defense of their Dear Leader.
They say this action by the FBI was “unprecedented,” and it was. But that’s because Trump’s presidency was unprecedented; he was so horribly reckless while in office.
According to news reports, the FBI was looking for classified documents pertaining to nuclear weapons — why in the world does Trump have these files in the first place? And having them stuffed in a box stored someplace in Mar-a-Lago doesn’t sound too secure.
Had we decided to weather the storm of prosecuting Nixon, what’s going on with Trump wouldn’t seem like such a big deal. Ford ensured more anguish for us now because he wanted to spare us the trouble then. This wasn’t a good tradeoff, in my opinion.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
