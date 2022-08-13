Are presidents too big to flail?

On Sept. 8, 1974, President Gerald R. Ford grants a full and unconditional pardon to Richard M. Nixon. David Hume Kennerly/Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library

WATERTOWN — I blame Gerald R. Ford for the hysteria we’re enduring over potential criminal justice moves against Donald J. Trump.

About a month after Richard M. Nixon resigned as president in 1974, Ford granted him a full and unconditional pardon for any crimes he may have committed during his time in the Oval Office. Ford was named vice president in late 1973 after Spiro T. Agnew resigned following revelations of a financial kickback scheme he perpetuated. Ford then ascended to the presidency when Nixon left office at the height of the Watergate scandal.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.