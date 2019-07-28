Given the visceral reaction he elicited earlier this month, you’d think that U.S. Sen. Rand Paul began barbecuing puppies in the Rotunda of the Capitol.
The Republican from Kentucky had the audacity to ask his colleagues to debate where spending cuts in the federal budget could be made to offset future expenses incurred as a result of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. He was denounced as a hypocrite for previously supporting tax cuts for the wealthy while now holding up money for 9/11 first-responders.
The fund was established to provide money for the families of people killed during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, as well as for those injured as a result. It paid out about $7 billion between 2001 and 2003.
It was expanded in 2011 to pay for the health-related costs of individuals who engaged in search and rescue missions at the World Trade Center site. The fund also covered expenses for those near the towers who were injured or became sick due to the debris.
Over the past eight years, it paid out $5.2 billion to nearly 29,000 claimants. The fund was scheduled to stop accepting claims at the end of 2020.
Federal legislators have wrestled over the past few years over how to keep the fund going into the future. First-responders would need a substantial amount of money to deal with their medical issues.
Lawmakers finally came up with a bill that virtually everyone appeared to support. It dropped any limited appropriations so the fund would remain solvent, calling for all legitimate claims to be automatically covered through 2092. The Congressional Budget Office declared that the bill would cost $10.2 billion over the next decade and could cost nearly $2 trillion by the time it expires.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the legislation July 12. U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., wanted the Senate to pass it July 17 with unanimous consent. This tactic relieves senators of the burden of having to cast individual votes for or against specific items — approval by their silence, in other words.
Paul, however, objected to this move. He believed such a consequential measure deserved to be discussed beforehand. Paul was joined in opposing Gillibrand’s proposal by U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.
“Any new spending that we are approaching, any new program that’s going to have the longevity of 70, 80 years, should be offset by cutting spending that’s less valuable,” Paul said on the Senate floor, according to a story published July 18 by Reason. “We need to at the very least have this debate. I will be offering up an amendment if this bill should come to the floor, but until then I will object.”
Paul’s critics piled on. Many pointed out that the senator’s vote to approve huge tax cuts in 2017 wasn’t fiscally responsible.
Comedian Jon Stewart, who for years has been a strong advocate on this issue for first-responders, called the senator’s act “an abomination.” Arianna Huffington tweeted: “If, God forbid, Rand Paul is ever trapped in a burning building, maybe a $1 trillion tax cut will run in to save him.” And former Labor Secretary Robert Reich tweeted: “So let me get this straight: @RandPaul has no problem voting for billions in tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations, but votes against providing health care for 9/11 first-responders because he’s worried about the debt.”
Paul added an amendment to the bill that would cut $2 billion in spending per year for five years from a variety of programs. Lee’s amendment would cap the bill’s costs at the CBO estimate for the first decade and offer $10 billion more through 2092.
The Senate passed the legislation Tuesday without either amendment.
It was appropriate to establish the initial fund following the 9/11 attacks. While it’s difficult placing a monetary value on human lives, this is about the only remedy we have under such circumstances.
And it was vital to keep the fund going to cover the health care costs of first-responders. They will deal with medical issues for the remainder of their lives, and providing for the ongoing treatment of these heroic individuals is the very least we can do as a society.
So there’s no question that legislation addressing the fund’s future was essential. It’s disturbing that it took lawmakers several years to finally address this problem. It was a slap in the face to all the first-responders adversely affected by their work at the site of the World Trade Center.
However, this doesn’t mean that members of Congress should simply hand over a blank check. They’re already paying many of the government’s bills on the national credit card, and the accrued interest is dreadful.
Some of Paul’s critics claimed he was trying to prevent the first-responders from receiving the money they deserved. This wasn’t true.
The government cannot cover its blank checks. Paul’s point was that if Congress was going to pass this measure, it should examine other spending items that are less important to see where cuts can be made.
Our budget deficit is nearly $900 billion, and the total national debt is more than $22 trillion. And a two-year, $2.7 trillion budget deal is winding its way through Capitol Hill.
We can’t pretend that money is no object even for the most worthy of causes.
The late U.S. Rep. Henry Hyde believed that the one legislative plague worse than gridlock was “the greased chute of government.” When lawmakers refuse to even debate spending priorities, financial catastrophe becomes imminent.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.