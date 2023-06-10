WATERTOWN — A day nearly four years ago held the promise for many people to finally see their dreams fulfilled.
The Jefferson County Historical Society held its An Evening in the Garden event July 25, 2019. This launched a major fundraising campaign to finance capital improvements to the Paddock Mansion in Watertown. The structure would be enhanced with two significant renovations: a new roof and an elevator.
It was a gorgeous evening, ideal for such an event. I joined the society’s board of trustees the previous year, and we were all excited about these how projects would benefit visitors’ experiences at the museum.
Jordan Walker, who served as executive director at the time, nicely summarized the society’s mission and objectives for the more than 100 people in attendance. She even publicly thanked John B. Johnson Jr., chairman of the board for the Johnson Newspaper Corp., for the wise advice he’s been known to offer many members of this community for decades on a range of issues.
We knew that reaching our goals wouldn’t be easy, but it felt good to finally arrive at this point. The Paddock Mansion plays a crucial role in the history of this region, and it’s appropriate that it serves as the JCHS’s home.
It was essential to repair the roof. The building periodically leaked, and this presented serious risks to the many works of art and historical artifacts inside the museum. And an elevator would help people who couldn’t climb the stairs to see the exhibits on the upper levels.
The renovation projects were scheduled to be completed by September 2020. But a few things got in the way in the months ahead — a deadly pandemic chief among them.
The Paddock Mansion has been closed for the past three-and-a-half years. The JCHS offered members of the public a “sneak peek” today so that visitors could get a glimpse of how the museum has changed. Only the first floor was open; the other floors will officially open to the public later this month.
I’m pleased that the board of trustees and museum staff members have persevered during this challenging time. I was only a member of the board for about two years, but I enjoyed getting to know those with whom I served. Some of them have been involved with the JCHS for many years, and their dedication to this organization is inspiring.
One of them was Jefferson County Legislator Carolyn Fitzpatrick. She was a whirlwind of good ideas with plenty of stories.
She exemplified true community leadership, a quality sorely lacking today among our elected officials. I become worn out just reading the list of all the civic and charitable causes she was involved with over her lifetime.
Sadly, Fitzpatrick died in April 2020. Her husband, James, died in February.
They loved each other dearly and were entirely committed to one another. Their relationship is tied to the Paddock Mansion. They held their wedding ceremony in the museum’s beautiful garden in 1985.
Francee Calerco, who was the JCHS board president for much of the time I was there, succeeded her friend Carolyn Fitzpatrick on the Jefferson County Board of Legislators. I’m sure Fitzpatrick would be delighted!
It’s wonderful to see the Paddock Mansion receive the attention it deserves. This will boost the work conducted by the JCHS to revitalize history in this area. I’m proud to see how the museum staff and board have managed these past few years, and I look forward to what lays ahead for the organization.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may send emails to jmoore@wdt.net.
