WATERTOWN — Well, thank goodness that billionaires know they have a reliable financial resource to tap when they don’t feel like spending their own money on their own facilities!
Once again, they’re coming to taxpayers to bail them out. And for reasons I’ll never understand, public officials opted to cave into them.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul and state legislators agreed Thursday to a framework for the 2022-23 budget. At $220 billion, the spending plan offers more money to just about everyone.
And this includes Kim S. and Terrence M. Pegula. Their combined net worth is a paltry $5.1 billion (how do they manage to get by?). They operate Pegula Sports and Entertainment — which, among other properties, owns both the Buffalo Bills football team and the Buffalo Sabres hockey team.
As has been done in other states with the owners of sports teams, New York officials decided that the nearly poverty-stricken Pegulas needed state funding to construct a new stadium for their NFL franchise. Hochul is from Buffalo, but I’m sure that didn’t play any role in all of this.
“This decision landed in Hochul’s favor, as lawmakers approved $600 million in state funding for the stadium. Another $250 million in public funding would come from Erie County, adding to the total of $550 million from the Buffalo Bills and an NFL loan,” according to a story published Thursday by the Democrat & Chronicle in Rochester. “The deal for the $1.4 billion stadium was met with mixed reviews from lawmakers and the public, many of whom argued that the state has more pressing fiscal priorities than a new home for a football team. Hochul noted in her budget presentation that the bulk of this taxpayer burden will be offset by a portion of a recent multi-million dollar payment from the Seneca Nation as part of a longtime revenue sharing dispute from the Nation’s casinos.”
Representatives of the Seneca Nation aren’t pleased with this deal.
“The Seneca Nation is spending tens of thousands of dollars on television and radio ads criticizing Gov. Kathy Hochul for committing long-disputed Seneca casino revenue toward building a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills,” an article published Tuesday by Spectrum News 1 in Buffalo reported. “A spokesperson for the Senecas said the television commercials are running only in the Buffalo media market while the radio spots are targeted at select areas of upstate New York. Federal Communications Commission filings show purchases in the Buffalo and Albany regions with the commercials already running this week. The current TV buys run for about a week while the radio spots will run until April 18.
“At the end of last month, the state took action to freeze various corporate banking accounts for the Seneca Nation, essentially forcing the Senecas to turn over nearly $565 million in back payments as part of a slot machine revenue sharing deal in its compact with the state,” according to the story. “The Senecas had argued for roughly five years they no longer were required to make those payments. But after an arbitration panel disagreed and several courts held up the binding arbitration, they agreed to make the payments earlier this year. The state said it decided to freeze the accounts, which the nation believed was an overly heavy-handed action, after the nation missed another deadline. The Senecas said they were waiting for a final ruling on the legality of the compact from the federal Department of the Interior. However, the advertisement does not focus on how the state got the money, but rather how it plans to use it.”
Turning over state funds to wealthy sports team owners didn’t sit well with members of the Seneca Nation.
“We’re football fans. But with skyrocketing inflations and stretched budgets, handouts for the NFL — which makes billions of dollars in profit every year — is the wrong way to use this money,” the narrator in the ad states. “There’s also a serious conflict of interest for Gov. Hochul. The governor’s husband serves as a senior executive for a company that stands to make millions of dollars selling concessions in the new stadium. This is just the latest chapter in the state of New York’s long history of misusing public funds. The NFL gets a new stadium; New Yorkers pay the price. Gov. Hochul, New York deserves better.”
The governor’s husband, William J. Hochul Jr., is a lawyer who serves as serves as senior vice president, general counsel and secretary for Delaware North. This is a global food service and hospitality firm based in Buffalo.
“Hochul’s office denies there was a conflict of interest involving the new stadium deal and her husband’s role with Delaware North, a global hospitality and food service company. But questions about that connection may continue, and lobbying records indicate another emerging issue involving the Seneca Nation,” according to a story published Monday by the Times Union in Albany. “Late last year, a top Albany lobbying firm, Dickinson & Avella, reported lobbying four top state budget officials — including state budget director Robert Mujica — on behalf of Delaware North. The topic was the Seneca Nation Compact, according to state records. The Seneca Nation Compact is a contentious 2002 agreement in which the nation agreed to pay substantial casino revenue to New York; it was that deal which Hochul succeeded in enforcing last week to secure $564 million from the Senecas.
“A Division of Budget spokesman, Shams Tarek, said that the discussion with Dickinson & Avella was a ‘completely unrelated matter’ to Hochul’s securing the more than half a billion dollars. Instead, in the discussions with Hochul’s administration, Delaware North was trying to shape certain aspects of a new gambling compact between the Seneca Nation and New York — an agreement that Hochul could well be charged with signing. Delaware North and the Seneca Nation are fierce competitors over gambling customers in western New York, where the nation operates three casinos,” the article reported. “The Seneca Nation contends that Delaware North is improperly allowed by the state to operate two gambling parlors in its ‘exclusive’ gaming zone, which was created under the 2002 agreement: one near Buffalo and one in Farmington. Late last year, according to the Division of Budget, Delaware North was pressing for ‘changes to operational restrictions placed upon them by the Seneca Compact,’ which expires in December 2023. The original 2002 agreement was signed between then-Gov. George E. Pataki and the Seneca Nation. In January, Hochul said in a statement that she looked ‘forward to beginning discussions toward a new compact.’ If a new compact is not reached by the end of next year, the three Seneca Nation casinos would not be allowed to operate. But Hochul could sign off on a new deal before then, including before she potentially wins a new term of office this year.”
So it appears that everyone got a sweet deal with this plan: the Pegulas, the NFL and the Hochuls. Well, let’s say almost everyone got a sweet deal.
This arrangement doesn’t look too good for the Seneca Nation. Or, for that matter, New York taxpayers. But isn’t the way these things usually turn out?
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
